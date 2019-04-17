ASOS has a bevy of different aesthetics, catering to every type of shopper. You can find everything from wedding guest dresses to '90s throwback staples on the site, and the online store is constantly growing to try to accommodate all of its shoppers. Case in point, Verona Collection has launched at ASOS, making modest fashion more accessible.

Verona Collection launched as an independent brand in 2015, bringing modern Islamic clothing to fashion-conscious Muslim women. It was founded by fashion photographer Lisa Vogl and fashion designer Alaa Ammuss, who had difficulty finding modest pieces at affordable prices when it came to their own closets. So the women decided to so something about that problem. After growing rapidly over the course of two years, Macy's snapped up the label in 2018 and offered Verona Collection on its shelves. The line was for both Muslim and non-Muslim women alike, and sold everything from cardigans to dresses to hijabs.

Now ASOS is welcoming the label into its lineup, bringing trendy modest fashion not only to a bigger platform, but to women in the UK and Europe.

"Specializing in Hijabs, tops, trousers, cardigans and dresses with a modest cut, Verona Collection encapsulates women’s empowerment within Muslim identity, bringing a much-sought after offering to a market that had previously been overlooked," Verona Collection's site reads.

"Our partnership with ASOS marks a big milestone for Verona and the modest fashion industry — we’ve carefully curated this collection with ASOS and we’re excited for the opportunities this opens up," Verona Collection's Director Hassan Mawji said in a press release.

The collection is already available on the ASOS site. The line carries 25 items, which includes a variety of Hijabs, tops, dresses, jumpsuits, coats, and trousers in a range of fun prints and cuts. Check out some of the options below.

Dusty Rose Layered Dress

Verona Long Sleeved Layered Dress In Dusty Rose $79

Layers, layers, layers. This dress has a lot of them. This dusty rose long sleeve gown is the perfect item for that thing you RSVP-ed to. It reaches the floor, has a round neck, and a beautiful asymmetrical top that gives the appearance of a casual cape. It's just the thing to wear out on a Friday night, or to a black tie event you were invited to.

Leopard Print Duster Coat & Skirt Set

Verona Duster Coat And Maxi Skirt In Leopard Print $112

This is a two-for-one deal, letting you buy a complete outfit with one click. Coming in an abstract leopard print, the long duster coat mingles with the maxi skirt, creating a bold outfit. You can also buy the items separately if you would like.

Asymmetric Top

Verona Aysmetric Long Sleeved Top In Orange $64

You can wear this floor-length asymmetric top casually if you dress it down with a pair of jeans and sneakers. You can also dress it up with a maxi skirt or black pants, and accent it with heels. Which ever way you do it, in the end you will end up looking Vogue-ready.

ASOS is helping to make modest fashion more accessible by stocking Verona Collection on its site. From beautiful jumpsuits to chic sweaters, you can now stock up on your favorite pieces.