Walking through the doors of Target could prompt any beauty lover to make a beeline for the skin care aisle. And since Target just launched its new Versed skin care brand, sifting through walls of products for a new morning face routine just became a lot easier.

The new line reimagines the idea of “drugstore” skin care and according to Adweek, the brand is the first beauty launch from Offspring Beauty, created by Who What Wear. Composed of 19 products, the entire line features everything from face masks and cleansers to serums and moisturizers. And by the way, everything is under $20.

General Manager of Versed Melanie Bender explained in an interview with Adweek that accessibility is a main concern among beauty and skin care fans.

“This has been a recurring theme for [the consumer] and seeing a lot of dissatisfaction with beauty and skincare,” said Bender. “Women were very interested in trying new brands, but they really wanted to discover it in a store near them.”

Instead of playing the skin care guessing game, shoppers can take the brand’s “skin decoder” quiz through Versed.com to understand which products will work best in their routine. Skin care fans can expect questions regarding sleep, age, and smoking to clearly specify each person’s skin care needs.

Fans can already shop the Versed skin care line that's now available on Target.com and in Target stores nationwide.

Here are some of the best picks in this clean and accessible skin care collection.

Not everyone has the luxury of a full eight hours of sleep, so to compensate for those sleepless nights, Versed offers this "fatigue-fighting" gel eye mask. It's perfect for mornings on-the-go since it's a no-rinse formula that can be worn for 10 minutes or slept in overnight. Not to mention, it features cooling properties that hydrates and de-puffs the under eye area.

Made for skin that needs to be quenched, this hydrating mask comes in handy. Let this cooling gel mask sink into the skin for 10-15 and rinse off or wear it overnight. Users of the mask can also leave this mask in the fridge to make this mask even cooler.

Fans of the natural nourishing molecule that is hyaluronic acid will enjoy this moisturizing booster. Use it alone as a serum in any nightly routine or mix it into any liquid beauty product to give makeup a blast of hydration.

A face wash in the form of a balm is the right vibe for a mess-free skin care routine. Although this is made with dry skin in mind, this balm-to-milk formula erases makeup and blemishes using soothing oil bases of eucalyptus, clove, and jojoba.

Those with dull skin can feign a brighter complexion overnight with this $20 Facial Peel from Versed. Made of a lotion texture that won't absorb into pillows, this peel helps renew, brighten, and smooth skin while the wearer counts sheep in their sleep.

Unwanted blemishes be gone with Versed's Nix It Complexion Solution. The clear-colored product helps calm any inflammation with non-drying ingredients like rosemary to clear out pores and tea tree oils. This acne emergency retails for $13.

Regardless of if you're a newbie or an expert, every beauty enthusiast can try to become a little more well-versed in what they put on their skin.