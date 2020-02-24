Victoria Beckham is one of the most well-respected fashion designers and beauty brand owners in the world, as well as making up one fifth of the OG girl power group, so any little glimpse of her private life sends fans wild. On Feb. 24, Victoria posted a seriously nostalgic loved-up video with her husband David which will catch you right in the feelings. They may be the power family of the moment but Beckham is reminding fans that she’s been serving couple goals for decades.

On her Instagram, Beckham posted a video of what appears to be a casual interview with David Beckham talking about the moment they both fell for each other. They’re laughing and cuddling and Victoria is absolutely rocking her retro nineties hairstyles that made her so famous. With the caption “so sweet! I love u @davidbeckham x” it’s clear Posh feels the same way today that she did then. One person commented, “you guys are literally one of the best, powerful, and iconic couples in the whole world” while another said, “I remember this. You tried to interview him but had to stop every minute to laugh.”

The pair are as known for their frosted blonde tips and bold fashion choices as they are their multi-million-pound businesses. When asking on Desert Island Discs about their secret to a lasting marriage, David said, “Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times and it’s about working through it, and whenever we’ve come up against tough times, you know, we know each other better than anybody knows us.”

Victoria often uses her social media to post highlights from fashion weeks and front covers she’s appeared on but there’s always a lot of family appreciation on there too. In a picture posted on Feb. 23 from what appears to be a family ski trip away in Canada, Beckham wrote, “Is there anything you can’t do?!? I’m impressed @davidbeckham x” under a picture of her husband snowboarding. She’s posted a series of photos of the family fooling around on the slopes and getting cosy in a cabin on her Instagram grid and stories. If you’re in need of some serious holiday inspo, look no further.