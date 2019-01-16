Finding the perfect skincare routine for you can often feel like an impossible task. Everyone's skin is unique, meaning that what works for some may not work for others. But what if your skincare products were catered exclusively towards you and your skin? It's actually not as farfetched as it sounds. And if you're up to date with a certain fashion icon's Insta stories, you may be aware that Victoria Beckham uses a moisturiser made of her own blood, courtesy of skincare magician Dr. Barbara Sturm.

It may sound like something from a sci-fi novel, but the way in which Sturm creates her personalised MC1 Blood Moisturiser for her clients is actually pretty simple. According to Into The Gloss writer Emily Ferber, who partook in having her personalised moisturiser made, Sturm "funnels a client's blood through a special vial that stimulates the blood to react like you've been injured. It's those resulting, healing proteins that fuel the cream." According to the Daily Mail, these proteins are IL-1 and TGF-beta, which "can lead to reduced inflammation, strengthened tissue and collagen growth."

Following in the footsteps of Hayley Baldwin, who actually has her blood stored so she can restock on the moisturiser when she runs out, according to Elle, Beckham decided to test out Sturm's skincare products for a week, with amazing results.

"After sleeping in the mask, (which soaks in so doesn't look funny or sticky) my skin feels amazing!" Beckham captioned one of her Insta snaps. "Super hydrated and clear! And very soft!"

These results come as no surprise when you consider the science behind the cream. As Sturm explained to Goop, "the same factors in your blood that heal a cut on your finger are stimulated to 147 times their normal potency." This leads to the anti-inflammatory and regenerative factors that Beckham noted in her Insta story, leaving your skin feeling absolutely flawless.

However, this flawness-ness does have a hefty price tag attached. The cost of this one-of-a-kind cream comes in at around £1,200, according to the Daily Mail.

Anyway, all this talk of blood being used to rejuvenate the skin has got me thinking about stem cells. I'm no scientist, but I am aware of the hype surrounding stem-cell research and the prospect of cells being used to treat diseases and other ailments.

And it looks like Sturm is aware of what stem cells have to offer, too: "I am currently working on a treatment in which stem cells are re-injected into the skin to stimulate the growth of new skin cells," she told Goop. "It's basically a companion to the [blood] treatment I've already developed."

So far, Sturm's preliminary findings look pretty great, as she and her team have found that "the stem cells can become any cell you stimulate them to become, so we can create new skin tissue to support the skin and rejuvenate it."

If that's anything to go by, it looks like the future of skincare may be uniquely catered to your DNA. Wow, my head hurts.