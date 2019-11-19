Victoria Beckham launched her own beauty line a few months ago, and it has unsurprisingly been doing amazingly, with fans going wild for her ombre eyeshadow palettes and lip stains. But I — along with probably every other beauty and/or VB fan — have been waiting patiently for the moment she delved into the curious world of skincare. Well, the moment has come; Victoria Beckham has launched her first skincare product. And let me tell you now: it sounds as though it certainly won't disappoint.

In fact, VB has collaborated with an 'it' skincare expert of the moment (and one of her personal favourites), Dr Augustinus Bader, whose eponymous skincare products sit on the shelves of some of the coolest women in the industry. Funnily enough, I have just for the first time tried out his bestselling product The Cream in the past few weeks, and honestly it's worth its weight in gold. The Cream, which also comes in a Rich formula, deeply hydrates while feeling light on the skin, and has some serious science and interesting tech behind it.

Dr Bader spent 30 years on research which benefitted the development of The Cream and The Rich Cream. Without getting too scientific, the cream essentially works by stimulating your skin’s natural renewal process, which helps to fight ageing and environmental stress damage. It also targets dehydration and dryness, as well as dullness.

With this knowledge, it's easy to see why VB opted for Bader's help in creating her very own skincare product. The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser is a makeup-skincare hybrid that works as a moisturiser and primes the skin, as its name suggests. It contains the same complex that Dr Bader's creams do, and therefore aids in the skin's renewal processes.

Speaking to Vogue, Sarah Creal, the co-founder and CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty explained more about why working with Dr Bader was so crucial for this new launch.

"Before we started this process, Victoria and I were both using Professor Bader’s creams, and for me it really was the first time in a very, very long time that there was something that was actually working," she explained.

"Victoria is not naive about launching a skincare product as a fashion designer, and she’s also passionate about skincare herself, so she was adamant from the beginning that when we did skincare, it would be the most active thing out there.”

Bader himself added that he aims for this product to change people's opinions of makeup, and understand that it can have beneficial skincare elements incorporated. "If you look at conventional make-up and see what’s in it, you get frightened," he said. "It’s so bad for the skin. But this is actually good for the skin, and it creates a barrier between the make-up and the skin itself.”

VB announced the collaboration on her Instagram, in which she wrote that: “It has been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturizer that works to improve the health of my skin and gives that fresh, natural glow that I love."

The product is housed in classic Victoria Beckham Beauty packaging, encased in a black tube with orange marble detailing. It comes out today at 4pm at victoriabeckhambeauty.com, and I'm sure is set to sell out. The only downside is the price; at £92 for 30ml and £140 for 50ml, it sure isn't cheap. But I guess if you consider you get a moisturiser and a primer in one product, it's not toooo unbearable. Plus, if you're a skincare/VB fan, this is definitely the one to buy into.