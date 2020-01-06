Victoria F. From 'The Bachelor' Already Loves One Key Thing About Peter

Hannah B. seemed to love Peter's sensitive side while he was competing on her Bachelorette season, and it's most likely what Bachelor contestant Victoria F. will adore, too. Her ABC bio says she likes a man who's in touch with his feelings and isn't afraid to cry them out — a description that Peter fits to a T.

Victoria — who's one of two Victorias this season — is a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, Virginia, per ABC. She's very involved with the community there, and teaches yoga part-time. She also loves listening to country music and catching concerts with her friends. The most important woman in her life is her grandma, something Peter — a dedicated family man — can definitely appreciate. And according to her Instagram bio, she's studying to earn a master's degree in economics.

But even with all that going on, it only takes one scroll through Victoria's feed to learn what she loves most in life: her black lab, Buxton. As in a certain 2005 rom-com, Victoria's ABC bio says her future man has to love her dog as much as she does, because they're a package deal. That shouldn't be a problem for Peter, who is equally obsessed with his family's dog, Tripp. After all, the fuzzy white K-9 was the first to hear about Peter's Bachelor experience once he returned home.

Victoria adopted Buxton as a puppy, and he's since gone from "not listening to simple commands" and "peeing on everything" to training to become a therapy dog, Victoria wrote on Instagram.

"On my best days & especially on my worst days I look to a friend. The best friend I’ve ever had in my life. He does not judge me for what I look like. He does not throw stones when I am down. He makes me smile when I am mad. Licks my tears when I am sad. Lays on my chest when my anxiety is through the roof," she wrote alongside a photo of them both. "Buxton has served as my personal service dog for over a year now, but his new role will be a little different. As a therapy dog Buxton will be providing comfort to children in hospitals, affection to elderly in retirement homes, love to those who may be having a hard time at school, & others who maybe just need a hug!"

Victoria's stay in the mansion may not be a smooth one, though. According to Reality Steve, she'll be a controversial contestant, and in the same Instagram post about Buxton, Victoria denied self-described "rumors" that have been floating around about her online. How (or if) that will play out this season, we'll have to wait and see, but she's worth following for the offscreen drama — or just for the cute dog pics.