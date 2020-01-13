Every contestant on The Bachelor wants to be given the chance to win over Peter Weber's heart. However, one glimpse into Victoria F.'s Instagram before The Bachelor shows that, when it comes to love, someone already captured her own heart long ago. But considering Peter's romantic nature and dedication to his family, he would hardly blame Victoria F. for giving her love away so freely, especially when the recipient is a lovable, four-legged fur baby.

As Victoria's Instagram clearly indicates, she is the proud owner of a black lab named Buxton and considers him to be not only the goodest boy in the world, but also one of the most important things in her life. In fact, she even mentions Buxton in her official ABC bio for The Bachelor and expects that her significant other will come to love her pup just as much as she does because the two of them "are a package deal."

Luckily for her, though, Peter is a lover of dogs as well and absolutely adores his family dog, Tripp, who pops up throughout several of his own Instagram posts as well, where he refers to Tripp as his best friend. So if anything, this canine connection could very well be what brings Victoria F. and Peter closer together.

Victoria F. has had Buxton all the way back to when he was just a puppy and as several of her posts indicate, he's been by her side ever since. It's been just the two of them as a family for quite some time now and she leans on her pup for emotional support whenever needed. And it's a job that he is more than happy to fulfill.

"He does not judge me for what I look like. He does not throw stones when I am down," she wrote in a post, revealing that Buxton is on his way to becoming a therapy dog. "He makes me smile when I am mad. Licks my tears when I am sad. Lays on my chest when my anxiety is through the roof. And paws my face when I can’t get out of bed some days to tell me, ‘Hey! I’m here. You’re enough. Remember that.’"

Based on that description alone, Buxton is well on his way to passing his training with flying colors. And whether things end up working out with Peter or not, Victoria F. can take comfort in knowing that she'll be surrounded by unconditional love, regardless. Even if it doesn't come in the form of a final rose.