It's common for drama to bubble up within the confines of the Bachelor mansion, however, in the case of Victoria Fuller, most of the scrutiny she's currently facing is coming from outside the reality dating series. That's largely because Victoria F.'s job before The Bachelor has quickly become the subject of much controversy this past week, which has prompted her to face a great deal of backlash.

Like several other contestants on the show, one of Victoria F.'s chosen career paths involves some occasional modeling. And while that's usually not a problem, it recently surfaced online that one of the campaigns Victoria F. modeled for was a “Marlin Lives Matter” ad campaign, which had her wearing clothing that featured the slogan “White Lives Matter.” Other slogans such as "Blue Lives Matter" and even the confederate flag design were also featured throughout the campaign as a way to promote the project of white and blue marlins while also disrespecting and mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.

In light of this information, Cosmopolitan magazine decided to pull their March digital issue that would've featured both Victoria F. and Peter on the cover, not wanting the magazine's brand to be associated with the White Lives Matter movement in any way. “We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color,” editor-in-chief Jessica Pels said in a statement on the Cosmopolitan website.

Francisco Roman/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Peter has since come to Victoria F.'s defense on the matter, asking viewers to give her a chance and not let her past actions dictate how they feel about her on the show. “I just hope that people can form their opinion on her based on what they see between the two of us and her time on the show,” he said while appearing on the Build series. “She’s not perfect, I’m not perfect, no one’s perfect, but, yeah, that’s all I can really say on that.”

Despite what Peter hopes, though, it's not something that viewers will easily be able to set aside and forget. Yet modeling is not the only job Victoria F. has out in the real world, and thankfully they seem to be a lot less controversial.

According to Marie Claire, her now-deleted LinkedIn page stated that she used to be a recruiter at TEKsystems and also served as a substitute teacher for the Virginia Beach public school system. However, her ABC and Instagram bios indicate that she is now currently a medical sales rep, though it remains unclear if it's in a full-time capacity. Her ABC bio also states that she works part-time at a yoga studio as well, so perhaps both of those jobs are part-time, otherwise it's hard to see how she'd be able to fit all of it into her schedule.

Clearly Victoria F. likes keeping busy when she's not competing for love on national television.