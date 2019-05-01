When celebrities hang out with Bustle editors, we want to give them the chance to leave their mark. Literally. So we hand them a pen, a piece of paper, a few questions, and ask them to get creative. The rest is up to them. This time, model Barbara Palvin is leaving her mark in the Bustle Booth.

Barbara Palvin is very good at being a Victoria's Secret Angel. For the launch event celebrating the brand's new Incredible Bra, she somehow makes a nude version of the style the focal point of her outfit, despite it being layered under a bright pink and orange suit that has shoulder pads and flared pants. She insists "it is the most comfortable bra I ever wore." She mentions the bra's official hashtag (#IncredibleEveryDay) at least five times during our interview. Barbara Palvin was born for this job.

Aside from heavily using the hashtag, this job involves getting her photo taken almost constantly, and then posting those photos on social media — something Palvin still isn't quite used to. When asked about how modeling has boosted her confidence, she notes that it's actually still a daily challenge to try to love photos of herself. "There's not a woman that couldn't point [to] something [about] their body and think, 'Well, I'm a little more insecure about this.' So I have that about myself, too," Palvin says. She starts to frown and gets quieter, adding, "I'm not gonna say what it is, because then [people online] can make fun of me. Because then they're like, 'Oh, she's right.'"

Just like any public figure who has an Instagram, Palvin has dealt with critical commenters, including when she was hired for this job. But she says she tries to ignore any negativity she sees online. "We should use the social media to spread positivity and love. I know it sounds cliche," Palvin explains. "I'm not putting this picture up so you can judge me ... I'm sharing my experiences with the people that are interested. And the people that hate me, I don't see them."

Once the conversation moves away from social media, Palvin's signature bubbliness returns, especially once she gets talking about her boyfriend, actor Dylan Sprouse. The couple's love for food is widely reported on and just one of the things that makes fans giddy about their relationship. In fact, Palvin was planning on cooking for him that night. "I wanted to make an orange chicken, but Dylan made it yesterday for me so I guess I'm not gonna do that," she says, pouting a little. In general, Palvin makes the healthier food (for example, a soup with "broccoli, almond milk, and stevia") but she's been cooking more Hungarian dishes for Sprouse lately, too.

However, even perfect-seeming boyfriends with perfect-looking faces have their weak spots: And Sprouse's, Palvin says, is taking photos of her for Instagram. "He takes the worst pictures ever. And he knows. Once he took a good one and we were, like, celebrating," Palvin jokes. He will, however, write her captions, which Palvin says is "very helpful."

As the interview ends, I ask if she has anything else she wants to tell our readers. "Hashtag IncredibleEveryDay," she says with a mischievous grin before she walks away, thumb already scrolling through the notifications that came through in the last 10 minutes. Damn, she really is good.