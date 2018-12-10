While harassing a group of black students during an incident on Sunday that was captured on video, a white Columbia student ranted about superiority of white people. The group were mostly black undergraduate students who were outside Butler Library at 4 a.m., according to The Columbia Spectator. The student, identified by the student newspaper as sophomore Julian von Abele, shouted, "White people are the best thing that happened to the world," according to video of the incident.

"We invented science and industry, and you want to tell us to stop because, 'Oh my God, we're so bad!'" von Abele ranted on the video, according to the New York Post. "We saved billions of people from starvation, we built modern civilization! White people are the best thing that ever happened to the world!"

Then one student asked how he squared slavery in this assessment. According to the New York Post, von Abele responded, "White people are the best thing ever. I love myself and I love my people."

Columbia University sent a message to its students on Sunday night denouncing the racism. The next day, the undergraduate deans released a longer statement to the public about the incident. "Statements of white racial superiority conflict with the University’s core value of inclusivity as well as the educational work and research that take place on our campuses," according to statement from Monday. "Yet even with the many opportunities we have to build bridges across differences, we have seen public declarations of hostility and intolerance both in our own community and, increasingly, in our nation."

