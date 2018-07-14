Look, up in the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... a paragliding protester? President Donald Trump reportedly arrived at his Scottish golf resort in Turnberry on Friday just in time to see a paragliding protester soar overhead with a banner that read, "Trump: Well Below Par #Resist." But because the sky over the president's golf course was designated a no-fly zone, authorities are now on the hunt for Scotland's paragliding anti-Trump protester.

"With @realdonaldtrump ignoring the amazing protests taking place up and down the country, we wanted to make sure there was one he couldn’t avoid," Greenpeace U.K., which has claimed responsibility for the protest, said in a tweeted statement Saturday.

The group claimed their message was meant as a criticism of Trump's environmental and immigration policies. "Trump does not believe in climate change," Greenpeace U.K. wrote in a separate tweet posted alongside video footage of their paragliding protest. "He's pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement, and is committed to burning more climate wrecking coal. We couldn't let him get away with a quiet game of golf."

According to The Hill, Greenpeace U.K. claimed President Trump was outside his Turnberry resort as the paraglider approached and could be seen "breaking into a trot" as he headed toward the entrance of Trump Turnberry.

