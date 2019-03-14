It seemed to be a pleasant and pretty adorable surprise. On Tuesday, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton got a FaceTime call from her grandkids right in the middle of giving a speech about supporting congressional candidates, the Huffington Post reported. The former Democratic presidential nominee was present at the launch for the political action committee called Vote Mama. As she spoke about backing mothers who want to run for public office, Clinton's phone rang. "Oh dear," she said.

Vote Mama throws support behind Democratic candidates with young kids. The group was created by Liuba Grechen Shirley, a former congressional candidate who unsuccessfully ran a campaign against New York Republican Rep. Peter King in the 2018 midterm elections.

As the phone rang, Clinton beamed and said, "You’re not going to believe this." The Democrat then picked up the call and told her audience, "Yeah, it’s my grandchildren on FaceTime." People around her laughed out loud.

"Hi, Aiden! Hi, Charlotte! I’m at a meeting! I’m with all these people!" Clinton exclaimed to her grandkids. "Can I call― I’ll call you back, OK? OK, I love you. Oh, say hello to the people? OK." The crowd seemed to love the exchange and went along with the Democrat's conversation. Here's a clip of that heartwarming moment.

Clinton has often talked about how she enjoys being a grandmother. In fact, while opening about losing the 2016 presidential race, The Hill reported in 2018 that Clinton said that best thing about her defeat that year was that she ended up getting more time to spend with her grandchildren.

"I get to see them all the time," she said in 2018. "I get to spend a lot of time with them ... They're the loves of my life." Unsurprisingly, she also mentioned that she loved to FaceTime with her young grandkids.

In 2016, before the election was over, Clinton told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview that being a grandmother gave her a new perspective on life. "Having this wonderful little person in your life makes you think about the future in a whole new way," she told the publication.

Clinton's granddaughter, Charlotte, was born in 2014. In 2016, Clinton spoke about Charlotte with Us Weekly: "Being a grandmother is the most amazing experience. And, of course, when you have the most amazing 18-month-old granddaughter, it's even better. I arrange my campaign schedule around seeing Charlotte, and one of the highlights of the last year was getting to chance to have Chelsea, Marc, and Charlotte on the campaign trail with me."

The Democrat also told the publication that she was thankful for modern-day technology, like video chat, which lessened the physical distance between her and her grandchildren.

That little moment between Clinton and her grandkids on Tuesday may have taught people a lesson about juggling political and personal duties. Especially considering that the call took place at Vote Mama's launch, where motherhood and running for office made up the collective theme, a FaceTime call from Clinton's grandkids proved that family and politics don't have to be mutually exclusive.