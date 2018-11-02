As Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams campaigns to become the first black female governor in the country, various celebrities — from Oprah Winfrey to Will Ferrell — have lent her their support. This week, civil rights icon John Lewis also joined Abrams on the campaign trail, and a video of Lewis dancing to the song "Happy" during an event has gone viral.

On Thursday, CBS News' Nancy Cordes spotted Lewis dancing to Pharrell Williams' "Happy" at a campaign rally headlined by Winfrey, and managed to capture the moment on video. The original video had more than 800,000 views by Friday, and Lewis himself tweeted it with the suggestion that "sometimes you have to let the spirit move you."

The video also caught Williams' attention, prompting him to refer to Lewis as a "legend." As The Hill pointed out, Williams' reaction to Lewis' dancing was in stark contrast to the cease and desist letter he sent Donald Trump earlier this week, when Trump played "Happy" at a rally hours after a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people.

"There was nothing 'happy' about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose,” the letter stated, per the New York Daily News.

Williams also reportedly said that Trump is not allowed to use any of his music without his permission, according The Hill.

Lewis, however, did not get the same negative reaction as he danced along to "Happy" this week. After the 78-year-old representative from the Atlanta area danced with attendees at Abrams' campaign event, Abrams retweeted multiple videos of him doing so while simultaneously encouraging Georgians to vote early.

