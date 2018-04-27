Friday's historic summit between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea has drawn major media attention, but there was one moment that was especially captivating. A video of Kim Jong Un's security team jogging alongside the North Korean leader's limo as he drove away from the summit's first session quickly went viral, mesmerizing social media users with the guards' precision and formation.

Kim entered South Korea for the first time Friday to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the peninsula’s demilitarized zone to discuss the possibility of peace and a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula. It was truly a historic meeting that ended in an agreement to negotiate a peace treaty that would officially end the Korean War in exchange for the North Korean leader's promise to dismantle his country's nuclear program.

However, it's the moment when Kim stepped into his limo after the summit's first round of talks and drove back into North Korea for lunch that had folks on social media talking. Video footage of the event shows 12 suit-clad North Korean bodyguards surrounding Kim's limo and proceeding to run alongside it as the North Korean leader is shuttled back over the border.

More to come...