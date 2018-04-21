On Friday, April 20, fans learned the sad news that electronic music DJ and Swedish musician Avicii (born Tim Bergling) had died at age 28. Later that night, Norwegian DJ Kygo (born Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) paid tribute to Avicii during the second weekend of Coachella and the video of Kygo's Avicii tribute during Coachella 2018 will make you so emotional. During the video, you can even hear Kygo himself getting emotional while talking about the DJ who inspired him and so many others.

Avicii's publicist confirmed the Swedish musician's passing in a statement to Billboard on Friday:

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.

The YouTube video of Kygo's Avicii tribute on Friday night was posted by a fan named Kevin Wolf and it shows Kygo addressing the Coachella audience by saying the following:

"Hey Coachella, I think most have you guys have heard, but today is a very sad day for music. Earlier today, I got the news that Avicii passed away at only 28 years old. Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration and he was the reason I started making electronic music. So I don't think I would have been on this stage tonight if it wasn't for him and I know he has inspired millions of other producers out there. So I want to end my set tonight with my favorite Avicii song. In honor of Avicii, I want you guys to dance and sing along and celebrate the life of a true musical genius. This next song is called 'Without You.'"

When the opening of the song "Without You" began, a photo of Avicii on a white background faded in onto the Coachella screens and stayed on throughout the entire song. No fancy special effects or art work, just Avicii's photo in a touching tribute.

The song "Without You" is one of Avicii's tracks from his 2017 EP Avīci (01), the musician's final release before his death on Friday. Avicii had begun performing the tune as early as 2016 during festivals and the lyrics, sung by Swedish singer Sandro Cavazza, are more poignant than ever.

You said that we would always be

Without you I feel lost at sea

Through the darkness you'd hide with me

Like the wind we'd be wild and free

You

Said you'd follow me anywhere

But your eyes

Tell me you won't be there

I got to learn how to love without you

I got to carry my cross without you

Stuck in the middle and I'm just about to

Figure it out without you

Kygo also posted a tribute to Avicii on Instagram on Friday, a photo of the two musicians together. Kygo wrote the following in the caption:

Can’t believe this is true..my biggest inspiration and the reason why I started making electronic music. Thank you for all the joy you brought to the world with your music. RIP @avicii

Avicii's most well-known hit song is 2013's "Wake Me Up" with singer Aloe Blacc. It's a tune that combined country music and electronic music elements and the the single became the first electronic/dance song sell over 4 million digital copies, according to Yahoo! Music in 2014. The Swedish DJ is also known for his songs "Lonely Together" (with Rita Ora), "I Could Be The One" (with Nicky Romero), "Broken Arrows," and his breakout 2011 track, "Levels."

In addition to the Avicii tribute, Kygo's set also included a surprise performance from Ariana Grande, who sang her new single "No Tears Left To Cry," as well as the Marvin Gaye classic tune, "Sexual Healing."