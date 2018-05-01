If you want President Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples to record a personalized video for you, there's an app for that. Maples, to whom Trump was married for six years in the 1990s, is now on Cameo, a new site that allows users to order customized video messages from various celebrities and pseudo-celebrities.

"Hi there, Chase, it's Marla Maples," the actress says in one of the personalized videos. "I heard from your friend Ang and Jess that you just went through a breakup, and that it wasn't really an easy time for you. So, I just want to reach out to you and tell you — just keep it positive, babe. Just do your best to love more than ever, and trust there's a reason for everything."

That's the kind of thing you can expect from Cameo's talent: Birthday messages, well-wishes, consolation after a breakup, or just a simple hello. Other personalities available for custom video orders on the site include blogger Perez Hilton, comedian Andy Milonakis, and former wide receiver Terrell Owens. Most of the people on the site aren't exactly household names; according to Elle, many of them are YouTube vloggers, reality TV stars, minor musicians, Instagram comedians, and professional athletes. The videos generally last a minute or two, and the celebrities have the right to reject any request.

According to Elle, the idea behind Cameo came when sports agent Martin Blencowe asked one of his clients, former Seattle Seahawks defensive player Cassius Marsh, to record a short congratulations video for a friend who'd recently had a baby.

“Hey Brandon,” Marsh said in 12-second video clip. “I just wanted to say congratulations on [the baby] and I’m sure if he gets your athletic ability he’ll be playing for the Seahawks one day, man. Go Hawks!”

The Brandon in question posted the video to Instagram and said it was one of the best gifts of his life. Blencowe showed the video and Brandon's response to it to one of his coworkers, a man named Steven Galanis, and Galanis went on to found Cameo.

