During her visit to Children's Hospital in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, video of Michelle Obama dancing with Santa on-stage was taken — and it's excellent news for anyone looking to get a quick dose of holiday cheer. Via CBSDenver, Obama did a quick little boogie with a young adult who seemed to be showing her the moves. She even got Santa to try out the dance move, to the enjoyment of everyone in the room.

As Santa stood up, he said to Obama, "Mrs. Claus says I cannot dance." She encouraged him to try anyway, saying to the crowd, "Anybody else should do it." CBSDenver reports that the dance move they were doing is the Fortnite "Orange Justice" dance. According to The Hill, the dance move was suggested after Obama told the crowd she's incapable of doing the "floss," another internet favorite.

The "Orange Justice" dance is a form of dance emote that emerged in season four of the popular video game, Fortnite. If you watch the video game version of it, then you'll see that Obama did a pretty good rendition of it.

Obama's visit to the Children's Hospital was one of many surprise visits she has staged during her Becoming book tour, The Hill reports. She reportedly spoke with children for a little while before reading them a perennial holiday favorite, The Night Before Christmas.

Obama's visit to the hospital coincided with a massive milestone for her tour: Becoming has sold three million copies since Nov. 13. According to the Associated Press, the former first lady's memoir is now one of the fastest-selling nonfiction books in history, and one of the best-selling political memoirs in history, as well.

Obama's book tour has been filled with heartwarming moments and bitesize quotes worth adding to your inspirational Pinterest board. At a stop in London earlier this week, in conversation with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Obama shared some of the insecurities that she deals with to this day. She said, “It doesn’t go away, that feeling that you shouldn’t take me that seriously. What do I know? I share that with you because we all have doubts in our abilities, about our power and what that power is.”

Obama then gave her one piece of advice to young woman, above anything else: "You have to start by getting those demons out of your head.”

She continued, “I have been at probably every powerful table that you can think of, I have worked at nonprofits, I have been at foundations, I have worked in corporations, served on corporate boards, I have been at G-summits, I have sat in at the U.N. They are not that smart.”

During her time in Denver, Obama was also set to speak at the Pepsi Center on Thursday evening; the event was moderated by Reese Witherspoon.

In a recent Instagram post, Obama shared with her followers what the book tour has meant to her, so far. She wrote, "These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too. Can’t wait to see even more of you in 2019!"