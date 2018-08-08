One of the hundreds of women who won their party's nomination to run for the U.S. House is likely to be the first Muslim woman ever elected to the Congress. And she's likely not to arrive quietly if past events are any indicator. Rashida Tlaib was kicked out of a Donald Trump event during the 2016 election. She wasn't sorry then, and will likely remain a strong anti-Trump voice.

Tlaib won the Democratic nomination in a primary against five other Democrats who were vying for the seat of retired Rep. John Conyers, who stepped down after a string of sexual harassment allegations came to light in November 2017 (he has denied the allegations). Tlaib did not win the special election that would have sent her to D.C. sooner, but as the Democratic nominee for the November election for the seat, she is likely to win as there is no official Republican challenger.

Tlaib's open anti-Trump past was first reported in the Detroit Free Press in August 2016, when the presidential campaign was in full swing, and when Trump was touting campaign promises about banning Muslims from entering the country and when his feud with the Khan family was in full swing. Khizr Khan, whose son was killed in action, challenged Trump to read the Constitution at the Democratic National Convention.

Tlaib took a page from Khan's playbook and stood up while Trump was giving a speech at Detroit Economic Club on Aug. 8, 2016. She yelled at the presidential candidate, "Have you ever read the U.S. Constitution? You need to read the U.S. Constitution!" She and 13 others were removed by security.

More to come ...