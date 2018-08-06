There are some things you really just don't have to answer on camera, but unfortunately for "America's toughest sheriff," he skipped that memo. Who Is America? debuted a flashy new character Sunday night, but the character wasn't the buzzworthy part; video of Sacha Baron Cohen asking Joe Arpaio about "golden showers" and what he'd say if Trump offered him a blow job has left a number of people on social media in disbelief — mostly because of Arpaio's nonchalant reaction.

Arpaio made headlines when he was pardoned by President Trump for illegally detaining Hispanic people during his time as a sheriff. Though the 85-year-old former law enforcement officer has a criminal conviction and a record of "inflammatory treatment" against the Latin community, Arpaio is currently running for the Republican nomination for Senate in Arizona, according to NBC News.

During Arpaio's interview with Baron Cohen, who was disguised as a Finnish “unboxing star" named OMGWhizzBoyOMG, Baron Cohen asks Arpaio about Trump and what he is like.

“Great man,” Arpaio says. “He has a lot of money, but he doesn’t act that he’s rich.” Baron Cohen then asks Arpaio if Trump has had a “golden shower,” to which Arpaio replied, “Wouldn’t surprise me.”

“I felt uncomfortable with some of the words they were using but I had to live through it,” Arpaio said of the interview, according to The Daily Beast. “I am not the type of guy who gets up and walks out. I never walked out in thousands of interviews. I just take it. I was kind of shocked. But I figured this is Finland and this is a famous comedian.”

More to come ...