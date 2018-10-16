On Sunday evening, President Trump sat down with 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl for a TV interview that had some memorable takeaways. Now, a late night host has offered his own twist on this 60 Minutes appearance. Video of Stephen Colbert "interviewing" Trump puts quite the amusing spin on the president's commentary.

Colbert opened his segment by appearing onscreen as a faux 60 Minutes host, saying, " ... I'm Stephen Colbert. Tonight [I present] my interview of Lesley Stahl's interview with President Trump." The clip then shows Colbert, through the magic of technology, appearing to be seated across from President Trump. The late night host then proceeds to "ask" the president questions that are quite different from those that Stahl posed during the actual 60 Minutes interview. However, despite having different questions, Colbert dubs in Trump's actual comments from his 60 Minutes interview as "responses" — and the resulting combination is pretty amusing.

For example, Colbert opened his "interview" by asserting, "Mr. President, you’ve been president for two years." In "response," Trump noted, "There is something really terrible and disgusting about that." Colbert replied, "Oh, I agree," and then asked, "How would you sum up your administration so far?" The president then appeared to assert, "It is vicious, it's full of lies, deceit, and deception."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube

Later on in the segment, another amusing "exchange" took place, in which Colbert asked Trump, " ... Why do you think you get away with your unprecedented mountain of lies?" The president appeared to reply, "I'm president and you're not." Colbert then continued, "Okay, someone sounds a little cranky. Is it nap time? Do you want a warm bottle?" Trump then "clapped back" and asserted, "I'm not a baby." The clip concluded with Trump closing his eyes and Colbert appearing to put a blanket over the president's head to help him nap.

Of course, Colbert's clip, while certainly funny, did not reflect the actual dynamic between Stahl and Trump, even though it did rely on Trump's responses to Stahl's questions. That being said, though, Trump's actual interview with Stahl has also garnered its own attention, mostly because of the president's commentary on a host of issues.

For example, during his interview with Stahl, Trump drew attention after discussing Defense Secretary James Mattis. When Stahl asked Trump if Mattis was planning on staying in the administration, Trump responded,

Well, I don't know. He hasn't told me that. I have ... a very good relationship with him. It could be that he is. I think he's sort of a Democrat, if you wanna know the truth. But General Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves ...

Another memorable moment during Trump's interview that received a lot of attention was his commentary on Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault Kavanaugh as repeatedly denied these allegations, saying on Fox News, "I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise." When Stahl asked Trump about a speech in which he appeared to mock Ford, Trump pushed back against Stahl's allegation that he suggested that Ford had lied. The president then asserted that what he had said didn't matter anyway, "... because we won. It doesn’t matter. We won."

Overall, Colbert's "interview" with Trump put a pretty hilarious twist on the president's original 60 Minutes interview. That being said, though, the president's original interview was certainly noteworthy itself, albeit perhaps for different reasons.