President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, and one of his lines drew a reaction that the president apparently did not expect. Trump told the UN that his administration had accomplished "more than any other administration in the history of our country" — and in response, the UN audience started laughing at Trump's speech.

"My administration has accomplished more than any other administration in the history of our country. So true," Trump said during his speech. When laughter from across the room started to become audible, Trump took a moment to recognize it and respond to it, saying "Didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK."

Trump's reaction, then, led to an even louder collective laugh emanating from the audience of foreign diplomats and dignitaries.

Trump's UNGA speech was planned to emphasize U.S. sovereignty, CNN reported. Given the forum, it's unsurprising that the speech focused on the administration's foreign policy moves — many of which have been hugely controversial on the international stage, CNN noted.

Among the ones that he brought up were withdrawing the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal and moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, both of which were heavily criticized both at home and abroad.

More to come ...