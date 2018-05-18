Yet another mass shooting took place at Santa Fe High School in Texas Friday, leaving several students dead and more injured. And in the aftermath of the attack, a student at the school spoke to the press, and she made a grim and poignant statement about the whole thing ― you should definitely watch this video of a Santa Fe survivor who believed shootings like these would happen at her school someday, because they've been "happening everywhere."

The student, whose name is Paige Curry, was interviewed by Houston affiliate ABC 13 in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. She said that she didn't know why the shooter would do what they did, and she also made it clear that she wasn't necessarily shocked that this kind of mass violence had arrived at her school, because such shootings have become so common in recent years.

"Was there a part of you that was like, this isn't real, this would not happen in my school?" the reporter asked the high school junior.

"No, there wasn't," Curry answered. "It's been happening everywhere, I felt― I've always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too. I don't know. I wasn't surprised, I was just scared."

More to come ...