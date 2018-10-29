After delivering his initial comments on the deadly mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, the president went to board a plane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Saturday. But video of Trump leaving an umbrella outside of Air Force One shows it was anything but a run-of-the-mill event. Instead, it might leave you asking whether or not Trump knows how to close an umbrella.

It was raining on Saturday in Maryland, so Trump was given an umbrella for the walk to Air Force One. However, instead of closing it before entering the plane, he simply abandoned the open umbrella outside of the door. In the video, you can see Trump ducking into the airplane while the umbrella tipped over.

Before he boarded the plane, a reporter asked Trump if he would call for new laws regulating guns. The president dodged the question by suggesting there should be armed guards at houses of worship. "This would be a case for, if there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would have been able to stop him," Trump told reporters. "Maybe there would've been nobody killed except for him." After answering a handful of other questions, he boarded the plane to travel to the Future Farmers of America convention in Indianapolis.

More to come ...