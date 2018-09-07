It's an intense week in D.C., what with Brett Kavanaugh's hearings, a bombshell op-ed from a Trump administration official, and NAFTA renegotiations. But as always, social media users have found a way to lighten the mood. On Thursday, Twitter pounced on a video of Jared Kushner stuck outside a door and turned it into a viral meme.

According to HuffPost, the video shows him arriving at the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) for NAFTA talks. Followed by reporters shouting questions, Kushner walks up to the building and seems to try the door — which doesn't open — and then ring a bell or buzzer. No response comes, and he begins to look uncomfortable as the seconds tick by and he and his bodyguard wait for the door to open. After nearly two minutes, he gets on his phone, apparently to call someone inside, after which he's finally let in.

Twitter thought the moment was hilarious and turned it into a meme on Thursday. As the video spread, one user even dubbed it with the credits music for Veep, which sometimes shows politicians making gaffes while the credits roll.

Kushner is helping the president renegotiate NAFTA this month, and he's one of just a few people who "have full visibility" of the talks, according to Axios. One official told The Washington Examiner that he's been working on issues related to NAFTA since Trump entered office and that he's aided by having a close relationship with Mexico.

More to come ...