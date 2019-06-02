Videos Of The Obama Family Over The Years Prove Some Things Never Change

The Obamas spent eight years living in the spotlight, but that doesn't mean their family is worlds apart from yours. In fact, videos of the Obama family over the years show that despite being at the center of American politics, some things never change and they still share typical family jokes and banter. It's that bond that no doubt helped them navigate life in the public eye — and support each other along the way.

The Obamas became one of the most recognizable families in America after Obama won the 2008 presidential election. In January 2009, Obama and his wife, Michelle, along with their daughters, Sasha and Malia, moved into the White House residence. As PBS News Hour noted, Malia was 10 when her father became president and Sasha was seven. Notably, Sasha was the youngest child to reside in the White House since John F. Kennedy's administration from 1961-1963, the outlet reported. Marian Robinson, Michelle's mother and the girls' grandmother, also joined the family when they moved to Washington, D.C. in a bid to make the presidential transition easier for the girls, the Daily Beast reported.

During Obama's eight years in office, Sasha and Malia grew up before America's eyes, and the family shard many unique and exciting experiences together. These videos illustrate these experiences but, above all, highlight the close relationships that members of the Obama family have with each other.

A Group Interview Access on YouTube In 2008, the family sat down for a rare group interview with Access Hollywood that took place during one of Obama's presidential campaign stops in Butte, Montana. The family's bond — and penchant for teasing Obama — is very evident in this clip. For example, reporter Maria Menounos asked the family how they "maximize their time" when they're together. In response, Michelle said, "We incorporate a lot of fun ... we're usually doing picnics and fairs and ice cream parlors and things that are fun for the kids ... A lot more fun than listening to daddy talk." Sasha then briefly mocked her dad by imitating him giving a speech.

Introducing Bo CBS on YouTube In this 2009 clip, the Obama family introduces their new Portuguese Water Dog, Bo, to members of the media gathered at the White House. In the video, the whole family excitedly runs after the pup as he explores the White House lawn, with reporters asking questions about the family's newest addition as they watch the scene unfold. The family shares a lot of sweet moments in the clip, including when Obama asks Malia, "What do you think [of Bo]?" She replies, "I love him, he's perfect."

A Friendly Reminder CNN on YouTube This video from Election Night 2012 shows that the Obama family always looks out for each other, even when all eyes are on them. In this clip, a young Sasha whispers to her dad, "Behind you!" to ensure that he turns around and waves to the crowd of supporters seated at the other side of the stage. When Obama turned around, the crowd responded very enthusiastically, erupting in waves of applause.

Family Field Trip NASA on YouTube This 2011 NASA video shows the Obama family's visit to the Kennedy Space Center. The family explored the center together and met astronauts and other NASA staffers.

The Inaugural Cam ABC News on YouTube During Obama's second inaugural parade in January 2013, an ABC News "inaugural cam" captured the lighthearted spirit of the first family. During the event, the family joked around and laughed and took photos of each other with their cell phones — engaging just like a typical American family.

Thanksgiving Volunteering euronews (in English) on YouTube This 2013 video features the Obama family volunteering at a D.C. food bank on the day before Thanksgiving. The family stood alongside each other as they passed out food and interacted with the food bank's visitors.

Dad Jokes On Turkey Day The Daily Conversation on YouTube Malia and Sasha dutifully stood alongside their dad as he participated in the annual White House turkey pardoning in 2015, as they did for many years during his presidency. The girls laughed at their dad's turkey-related jokes and, at one point, the president thanked them for indulging him with their participation in the event. " ... I am gonna publicly thank Malia and Sasha for once again standing here with me during the turkey pardoning," President Obama said. "They do these solely because it makes me feel good. Not because they actually think that this is something I should be doing."

Small Business Saturday CBS News on YouTube In this 2015 clip, Obama, Sasha, and Malia head to several Washington, D.C. businesses to celebrate "Small Business Saturday." During a visit to Pleasant Pops, the trio ordered popsicles — and the sisters shared Malia's cookies and cream pop while they waited for Sasha's order to arrive.

Reflecting On The White House Years Global News on YouTube In his farewell speech just prior to the end of his eight-year presidency in January 2017, President Obama became emotional as he reflected on how much his daughters and wife mean to him. In paying tribute to Michelle, Obama said: Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side, for the past 25 years you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for. And you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style, and good humor ... You have made me proud, and you have made the country proud. And, in reflecting on the pride he has in his daughters, Obama asserted: Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion ... You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad. Michelle and Malia were in the crowd during Obama's remarks and the latter teared up as she watched her dad speak.