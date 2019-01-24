Fashion Week is already in full swing in other parts of the world, and some designers are already making a statement in fashion in, quite honestly, the most literal way possible. The Viktor & Rolf Spring ‘19 collection debuted with couture statement dresses, printed with the most honest and relatable thoughts that ring true to, well, everyone.

The couture fashion show debuted some of the most note-worthy pieces on Wednesday, Jan. 23 in Paris for the brand's spring-summer lineup. Each gown on its own was reminiscent of Helena Bonham Carter's look as the Queen of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland, all in a variety of bright neon and pastel hues. That's supposedly how avant-garde fashion does a runway show. Dresses were layered in heaps of tool, piled one on top of another to create a fashion forward art installation.

While the dresses scream high-fashion, they read (literally) quite open and candidly. The dresses were ridden with messages that almost anyone who's interacted with another person can relate to. Not to mention, they'd all make the coolest graphic tees for those of us who can't afford couture tulle gowns worth thousands. The messaging on each dress is crude, blunt, and such a mood, that if the everyday shopper could afford them, one of each would make its way into their wardrobes.

"Sorry I'm late, I didn't want to come", read one bright purple dress at the fashion show. If you haven't felt this energy at least once a month going into work, you have an amazing job, and most could only dream of relating to such a feeling.

When attendees got their reading glasses out to scope the comments on the gowns, they were in for a rude awakening. If you're your own muse this year, shoutout to you because self care is crucial these days.

On one of the most frank dresses that was sent down the runway is straight out of your favorite meme page on Instagram. "I'm not shy, I just don't like you" is better off read than said out loud. But if you are so bold, then go on with your bad self, girl.

This one dress clearly holds nothing back, telling haters to go where the sun don't shine. Nevertheless, it's a gown that may come in handy or even be necessary to wear around a certain set of bad apples who come through your life to stir the pot. Bye, Felicia!

Other funnier and light-hearted gowns at the Viktor & Rolf Paris show included this conflicted quote dress reading "Trust me, I am a liar", leaving the model wearing it up to her neck in pink and purple ruffles. Although the messaging sounds backwards af, it's also the most accurate descriptor for some of those political souls in D.C.

When it comes to high fashion, you can expect that there will be pieces that do what has never been done before, and this is certainly one instance that takes the cake where internet culture meets couture.