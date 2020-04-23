One of the purest joys that's arisen from all of this extra time spent indoors is most definitely the top-notch nosh coming out of people's kitchens, onto their Instagram accounts, and of course into their tummies. It's an ideal time to work on those dishes you've always been keen to master and with the kind assistance of one beloved UK based chain, now's the time to master a classic dish. Wagamama has shared the recipe for its katsu curry and are you drooling yet? I sure as hell am.

The eatery, a long-time favourite among UK residents, is famed for its fusion dishes. One of the most famously delicious of its dishes is the house katsu, the recipe of which Wagamama's executive chef Steve Mangleshot shared on Instagram and YouTube. The recipe he provides is for the chicken version of the katsu, you can make it with sweet potato or aubergine to make it friendly for the plant-based folk in your life.

If sharing the recipe of one of their most popular dishes isn't generous enough, Wagamama has only gone and sweated the small stuff and let us in on the secret of that salad dressing too. Oh you know the one. The perfectly acidic, salty, sweet-tasting dressing that you just cannot get enough of. Yeah, that one.

See the full ingredients list and recipe for the famous katsu curry below.

wagamamauk on YouTube

Ingredients

The Sauce — Serves 2

2–3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2.5cm piece of ginger, peeled + grated

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 heaped tablespoons mild curry powder

1 tablespoon plain flour

300ml chicken or veg stock

100ml coconut milk

1 teaspoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar, to taste

The Dish — Serves 2

Meat Eaters

120g rice (any rice will do!)

1 quantity katsu curry sauce

2 skinless chicken breasts

50g plain flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

100g panko breadcrumbs

75ml vegetable oil, for deep-frying

Vegetarian/Vegan

120g rice (any rice will do!)

1 quantity katsu curry sauce

1 aubergine/sweet potato

100g plain flour (50g for dusting, 50g for your batter)

150ml water

100g panko crumbs

75 ml vegetable oil, for deep frying

The Method

Step One

Fry the finely chopped onion, garlic, and chilli in vegetable oil until soft. Ensure the pan is on a low to medium heat to avoid burning anything.

Step Two

Add your spices and cook on a low to medium heat until fragrant.

Step Three

Add the flour to the pan and cook it off a bit, it's this roux which will make your sauce deliciously thick and silky.

Step Four

Add the stock bit by bit, stirring as you go, followed by your coconut milk. Finish with your sugar and soy sauce. Leave to simmer.

Step Five

Strain through a sieve to make it super smooth.

How To Pane

Step One

Toss the chopped meat/veg in flour.

Step Two

Coat in egg (or, if you are veggie/vegan, in a batter you have created from the 50g of flour and 150ml water)

Step Three

Toss in panko crumbs

Step Four

Fry evenly on both sides until crisp

To Serve

Generously heap the rice onto your plate, add the fried chicken or veg, pop a little dressed salad on the side, and liberally pour the curry sauce on top.