When it comes to treating yourself, the understanding is that you're about to spend a whole lot of money that you don't have in order to pamper yourself. But Walmart is about to turn that concept on its head with Walmart's Beauty Boxes, which cost less than $10 a pop. I know what you must be thinking right now: who wants a cheap beauty box filled with so-so products? But the low price has nothing to do with the quality of the product — in fact, you'll be shocked with how much the big box brand is giving away in beauty products for so little.

You can get some of your favorite staples (and some of them in full-size bottles to boot!) for only a fraction of the price. The boxes range in value between $20 and $40, but only ring up at $9.88 at checkout. There will be six different themes to choose from, where you can either pick to indulge yourself in hair care, eye products, a lippie set, a glow box, a nature-inspired selection, or a curl treatment set.

If you think this deal is too good to be true, there is one important catch: Walmart is rolling these boxes out in limited quantities, so you will have to snap them up while you have the chance. They will be available for sale on April 26, and will be available online and in 3,000 store locations. To give you an idea of what to expect, below are the options. You won't believe how good they are.

For this box, Walmart curated some of their best-selling, high quality products to help you play up your eyes, lashes, and arches. "Play up your brows, experiment with new shadow hues, and bring the drama with this one-stop shop set," the product description reads.

A $37 value, this $10 box includes the ELF Essentials Brow Wax Pencil ($2,) which is a wax pencil that helps shape and tame brows; the Covergirl TruNaked Shadow Palette ($9.98,) which offers eight nude shades in three different textures: matte, shimmer and sparkly; the L’Oreal Lash Paradise Mascara ($8.97,) which gives you volumptious volume and length; the Maybelline Lasting Drama Eyeliner ($6.92,) a gel based, waterproof pencil; the Almay Shadow Squad Eyeshadow ($4.97,) which is a quad of shadows in matte, metallic, satin, and glitter; and the Kiss Lash Couture Lashes ($7.)

A $39 value, this $10 box has some of the big box brand's favorite essentials for fuller-looking, nude-hued lips.

It includes ELF Lip Exfoliator ($3,) which is infused with Vitamin E and Shea butter and exfoliates chapped and dry lips; Milani Lip Crème (7.97,) which is a liquid lipstick; L’Oreal Infallible Liquid Lipstick ($7.97,) which is meant to last up to 16 hours; Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick ($7,) which has a long-lasting, saturated matte formula; Hard Candy Plumping Lip Gloss ($6,) which is outrageously shiny and meant to plump your lips with its serum; and Revlon Kiss Plumping Lip Crème ($7.97,) which is a gloss that offers a gentle plumping effect and a creamy shine finish.

A $24.50 value, this box is all about the glow. "We handpicked our top highlighters and other goodies to give your face youthful, dewy radiance," the product description reads.

In the bundle you receive Found Brightening Sheet Mask ($2.50,) which hydrates while also improving uneven skin tone and dullness; the Covergirl Crème Highlighter ($8.94,) which is a cream highlight; Milani Make It Dewy Setting Spray ($8.97,) which is a best selling setting spray in Walmart that sets, hydrates, and illuminates all at once; Wet n Wild Megaglo Highlighting Powder ($4.68;) and the Hard Candy Just Glow! Highlighter ($9.99.)

Valued at $29.50, this box will help you "coddle your curls and coils." In it you will find a long list of products, including HASK Coconut Milk & Organic Honey Curl Care Deep Conditioner ($1.77,) a packet that's a curl enhancer that defines your curls with frizz-proof control; John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch Up Crème ($7.65,) which smoothes frizzy hair; and Curls Unleashed Shea Butter & Mango Leave-In Conditioner ($12.05,) which is an organic root stimulator that softens and detangles curly and kinky hair.

Then there is Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner ($9.97,) which a bestseller at Walmart, and helps strengthen processed hair, making it perfect for those who regularly color, straighten or perm their hair; and Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie ($6.97,) which is a cocktail of silk protein, neem oil, coconut oil, and vegetable butters to soften and restore your curls.

In addition, you get the TRESemme Extra Hold Mousse ($4.92;)the Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo ($6.97,) which promises to moisturize hair, mend split ends, and deliver a healthy glow with every use; and the Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Conditioner ($6.97,) which uses aloe vera juice and coconut water to heal your strands.

A $19 value, this box is curated with nature-inspired haircare products. In it you receive Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Deep Conditioning Protein Pack ($1.95,) which contains ethically and sustainably sourced Coconut Oil and Tahitian Monoï, which deeply hydrates and repairs damaged hair; Garnier Whole Blends Honey Treasures Repairing Mask ($5.47, but you get a packet sample,) which uses royal jelly, honey, and propolis to fix damaged strands; Garnier Fructis Nourishing Treat 1 Minute Hair Mask ($6.47,) which uses 98% naturally derived ingredients to treat your hair in under a minute; and HASK Orchid & White Truffle Moisture Rich Deep Conditioner ($1.77,) which douses extra dry and distressed tresses with white truffle oil.

Then there is Renpure Advanced Extra Strength Tea Tree & Lemon Sage Refreshing Moisture Shampoo ($5.99,) which recharges your tired hair with tea tree oil and lemon sage; Renpure Advanced Extra Strength Tea Tree & Lemon Sage Refreshing Moisture Conditioner ($5.99,) which is the conditoner version; Love Beauty and Planet Argan Oil & Lavender Smooth & Serene Conditioner ($8.18,) which is new to Walmart and is a brand whose main goal is to create the tiniest carbon footprint possible, and uses plant based cleansers infused with organic coconut oil; and the Love Beauty and Planet Argan Oil & Lavender Smooth & Serene Shampoo ($6.94) which is its shampoo counterpart.

If you find yourself too busy to pamper or take care of your hair, this box is here to save you. It will help you hide skipped hair-wash-days, and fix neglected strands. "Refresh your hairs look and feel with dry shampoo, a mask, or a deep conditioner," the product description reads. A $23 value, the box includes Batiste Original Dry Shampoo ($2.97;) HASK Charcoal Purifying Dry Shampoo ($6.47,) which uses charcoal powder to soak up oil, sweat and odor; L’Oreal ELVIVE Total Repair 5 Damage Erasing Balm ($5.97, but you get a packet,) which is meant to repair up to one year of damage to hair's smoothness; and Herbal Essences bio-renew Foam Conditioner ($5.32,) which uses a whipped blend formula to make sure it doesn't weigh down and flatten thin or damaged hair.

Then there is also the Nexxus Keraphix Damage Healing Masque ($4.99,) which helps seal severely damaged hair using high levels of protein;the OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Dry Shampoo ($6.97,) which is infused with coconut oil to bring a touch of softness to your hair as you nix its oil; and the Schwarzkopf got2b Fresh it Up Dry Shampoo ($4.97,) which gives you a clean and crisp fragrance.

Whether you choose to indulge your love of lip products or try out new natural products is up to you — just hurry before these sell out!