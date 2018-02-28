Heading to Walmart with a plan to only pick up one item is seriously setting yourself up for failure. The massive retailer is home to everything shopper's need, so it's hard not to get spend-happy in this warehouse of a grocery store.

Now that Walmart is launching new women's clothing brands with stylish options suitable for every shape and size, it's going to be even harder for a girl not to throw her entire wallet at the supercenter.

Looks like it's time for Target's style section to move over. Walmart is taking their fashion department to new heights with the launch of four new apparel private brands. The clothing racks will now be stocked with a new men's line and Walmart's first kid-centric brand. But the latest apparel choices for women, available on March 1. in stores and online, are really the most impressive of all.

Introducing Time and Tru, a size-inclusive brand that puts a modern twist on the classics, and Terra & Sky, the line created specifically for curvy girls, Walmart is ensuring all women have options. With styles and accessories going for as low as $4, you'll be heading straight for the yellow sunburst to get your hands on the trendy, budget-friendly merch Walmart is dishing out.

Courtesy of Walmart

Fashionistas can count on Walmart's new apparel brands to suit every budget. Prices barely extend beyond $20, so there's really something for everyone.

Styles not only come at a great price, but their quality and comfortability are sure to deliver. Adjustable waistbands, tagless garments, and stretchy fabrics ensure you'll not only look amazing, but also feel great in the new women's lines.

“We listened to our customers and are proud to deliver apparel choices that meet at the intersection of everything they desire: on-trend styles, comfort and quality, all at unbeatable prices,” said Deanah Baker, senior vice president of apparel for Walmart U.S. via a press release. “These new brands are a thoughtful reflection of current trends and styles, while considering our customers’ busy, on-the-go lifestyles.”

Courtesy of Walmart

The Time and Tru collection is the line of merchandise designed for the woman on the go who rocks on-trend styles while remaining true to her most authentic self. The line keeps things casually stylish with timeless silhouettes updated with fun prints and colors. Sizes range from XS to XXXL, so options cover trendsetters of varying body types.

Courtesy of Walmart

All of the festive prints featured in the collection are seriously eye-catching.

Courtesy of Walmart

It doesn't get any better than this off-the-shoulder top and denim shorts combo, a winner for warm weather.

Courtesy of Walmart

Then there are pieces like this belted shirt dress that make heading out comfortably in style a dream come true.

Courtesy of Walmart

The Terra & Sky brand, available in sizes 14W to 30W, was created for plus-size women and promises to flatter all curves. The line stays on trend while using soft, breathable fabrics to ensure all-day comfort.

Courtesy of Walmart

Intricate patterns are in abundance when it comes to this fab collection.

Courtesy of Walmart

There's no going wrong with a peplum top and this floral print version does the style justice.

Courtesy of Walmart

You could easily pair this flowing blouse with cropped leggings for a casual look or dress it up with heels.

Courtesy of Walmart

Prepping for spring is going to be easy peasy, not to mention cost effective, thanks to Walmart's newest fashion brands. The lines are truly all-inclusive, so it's obvious that Walmart is not leaving a single woman out of their equation.

Whether you're looking to make a statement or keep things casually cool, Walmart has surely got you covered. There's just no topping looking good, feeling even better, and doing it all without breaking the bank.