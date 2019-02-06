Record-breaking isn't only for sports. If you're a history buff with a penchant for politics or just someone who tuned into President Donald Trump's State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday night, you may be wondering if Trump broke the record for the longest SOTU speech. But that title belongs to someone else.

Former president Bill Clinton gave a SOTU address that lasted for 89 minutes in 2000, making it the longest one in America's history. Clinton's 1995 SOTU speech also holds the title for the second longest, which lasted for 85 minutes. Trump's 2019 speech is in third place when it comes to how long it lasted — his address on Tuesday went on for 82 minutes.

More to come...