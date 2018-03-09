On Thursday's episode of The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah decried Trump's recent video game violence meeting, which entertained the concept that video games are to blame for shootings. In Noah's opinion, Trump's apparent focus on video games as a driver of violence is way misguided. Instead, he suggests the administration would be better off concentrating on preventing people from acquiring guns — plain and simple.

Noah opened his segment by noting that Trump held a private roundtable discussion on Thursday at the White House with both executives in the video game industry and critics of violent video games. Media was barred from attending the meeting, but the White House did release a statement prior to the roundtable, which reflected on its purpose. White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said,

As we continue to work towards creating school safety programs that protect all children, the President will be meeting with video game industry leaders and members of Congress to discuss violent video game exposure and the correlation to aggression and desensitization in children.

Noah noted that Trump appearing to link video games to gun violence does not constitute the first time that politicians have sought to make this connection. He played a clip from a 1993 Senate subcommittee meeting where lawmakers made similar assertions as Trump. And he definitely got the point across — Trump's exploration of the link between gun violence and video game violence is outdated.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on YouTube

The late night host then questioned the validity of historically blaming violence on video games, reflecting on a 1980s game centered around delivering newspapers to illustrate his point:

Here’s what I don’t get about this argument: How come video games are supposedly so influential but only when it comes to guns? ... Because I mean, if they really were as influential as politicians say, then shouldn’t games influence us with everything? As kids, we spent every day playing Paperboy, but that never inspired anyone to commit mass paper deliveries.

