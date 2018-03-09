Watch Trevor Noah Rip Trump’s Video Game Violence Meeting To Shreds With A Throwback From 1993
On Thursday's episode of The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah decried Trump's recent video game violence meeting, which entertained the concept that video games are to blame for shootings. In Noah's opinion, Trump's apparent focus on video games as a driver of violence is way misguided. Instead, he suggests the administration would be better off concentrating on preventing people from acquiring guns — plain and simple.
Noah opened his segment by noting that Trump held a private roundtable discussion on Thursday at the White House with both executives in the video game industry and critics of violent video games. Media was barred from attending the meeting, but the White House did release a statement prior to the roundtable, which reflected on its purpose. White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said,
Noah noted that Trump appearing to link video games to gun violence does not constitute the first time that politicians have sought to make this connection. He played a clip from a 1993 Senate subcommittee meeting where lawmakers made similar assertions as Trump. And he definitely got the point across — Trump's exploration of the link between gun violence and video game violence is outdated.
The late night host then questioned the validity of historically blaming violence on video games, reflecting on a 1980s game centered around delivering newspapers to illustrate his point:
More to come ...