Employees at the national e-commerce company Wayfair took a stand Wednesday to protest their employer's sale of bedroom furniture to federal border detention facilities. Employees began walking out of the company's headquarters in Boston beginning at 1:30 p.m. — and photos of the Wayfair walkout reveal a commitment to ensuring that their company isn't affiliated with migrant detention centers.

As TIME reported, the Wayfair walkout resulted after around 500 employees wrote a letter to the company's CEO, Niraj Shah, requesting that it cancel the sale of over $200,000 of bedroom furniture to BCFS, an organization that contracts with the government to manage border detention centers. CNN Business noted that BCFS soon plans to open a new detention center in Carrizo Springs, Texas, that will house around 1,600 unaccompanied children.

"The United States government and its contractors are responsible for the detention and mistreatment of hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in our country — we want that to end," the employees wrote in their letter. "We also want to be sure that Wayfair has no part in enabling, supporting, or profiting from this practice."

In response to its employees' request, Wayfair noted in a letter that it still plans to proceed with the sale, saying it has a responsibility to customers to fulfill their orders. The company also added that, "this does not indicate support for the opinions or actions of the groups or individuals who purchase from us." Bustle has reached out to Wayfair for comment.

As the photos below demonstrate, Wayfair's employees are not backing down from their request. On the Wayfair Walkout's Twitter page, organizers indicated that they want Wayfair to donate all profits it makes from the sale of the furniture to Texas' Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) if it proceeds with the transaction.

The Walkout Begins Employees began to leave the company's headquarters in Copley Square shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Leaving The Office Workers exited the building as the walkout started up.

Joining In Members of the public gathered to listen as protesters shared their concerns.

Taking To The Streets Dozens of employees headed to Copley Square, some with protest signs in hand.

Applause From The Crowd People clapped as employees gathered in the Square.

Solidarity Representatives from a variety of other labor advocacy organizations were seen joining the protesting workers.

The Band Joins In A band played in the square amidst crowd chants supporting the walkout and decrying detention facilities.

Hundreds Gathered The square was nearly full as the protest continued.

Leading The Way Employees equipped with protest signs led the march to the square.

No Profit From Exploitation One protester explained exactly why he's supporting the walkout.

Families Belong Together Many protesters held signs condemning the Trump administration's family separation policy.

Abolish Ice Others held signs calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Official Account The Wayfair walkout account shared its own collection of photos from the event on Twitter, showing the protests from a variety of perspectives.