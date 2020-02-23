Following over 11 years of the show being on the air, Wells Adams congratulated Sarah Hyland for wrapping Modern Family. On Saturday, Adams posted a photo with Hyland at the Modern Family wrap party on Instagram, and included a special message for his fiancé in the caption.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender wrote: "Constantly amazed by you @sarahyland. For over a decade you brought so much joy, laughter, tears, and heart to people everywhere. The world is a better place because of the work you and your wonderful cast and crew put in over the last 11 years." He added, "Proud to know ya kid."

Modern Family premiered in 2009, and was lauded for depicting all kinds of families within the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker brood. Hyland stars as Haley Dunphy, the oldest daughter of the Dunphy family, and the show has followed her character from teenage years through early adulthood. In Feb. of 2019, ABC announced Modern Family would end with Season 11, wrapping the show after years of Emmy-award wins and rating successes, as per Fortune. The series finale will air on April 8, giving fans one last chance to say goodbye to the show and its beloved characters.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew also bid the show farewell with a final cast party to celebrate the end of filming. And Adams sweet tribute to Hyland definitely wasn't the only emotional post about the show following the event.

On Sunday, Hyland posted a photo with Modern Family costar Ariel Winter on Instagram, and included an emotional message about saying goodbye to series. "11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you’ll forever fight over the same professor," she said. "We’ll always be Dunphys and we’ll always have each other." Adams shared additional support in the comments, writing, "You ladies both look fire!!!"

The actor also posted a series of pics from her final day on set, including a video of a cast and crew singalong to Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)." In the video, Hyland is seen giving her crying costar Sofia Vergara a comforting hug.

Hyland shared several other end-of-show moments on her Instagram Story, including a photo of flowers and a note from her friend Stephanie Branco. Branco wrote, "Congratulations on ending this ground-breaking chapter and starting a new and exciting one full of possibilities." Hyland responded to the well-wish, writing, "My bestie from New York!!!!! I love you so much @stephaniebrancoo."

The Modern Family star also shared a hilarious photo posing with Adams and actor Reid Ewing, who plays Haley Dunphy's boyfriend and eventual husband, Dylan. Hyland also shared Adams' message on her Story, writing, "My future husband ladies and gentleman."

It's not often that an actor gets an opportunity to spend over a decade working on such an iconic series. For the whole Modern Family cast, it might not be easy to say goodbye, but luckily, Hyland will have Adams by her side no matter where her career takes her next.