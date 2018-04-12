While speaking at an event at Louisiana State University on Wednesday, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman spoke about sexual abuse and what it took for her to confront Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the USA gymnastics team whom she says sexually abused her. Raisman reportedly shared a message of solidarity for survivors of sexual abuse, telling them "it is OK not to be OK" after experiencing something as harrowing as sexual violence.

The Olympic gold medalist shared her thoughts at the university's Maravich Assembly Center and said, "I'm not as strong as I looked in those 12 or 13 minutes." The athlete was referring to her powerful testimony against Nassar in January. "I don’t think people understand how much it affects me every day. … It took everything I had to be strong in that moment," she said.

Raisman spoke about the daunting pressure she felt when she confronted Nassar in front of prominent media presence. "I felt like when I was in court, there were cameras next to me," Raisman said. "I sort of pretended that there was nobody else in the room and I really focused on doing it for myself." The 23-year-old athlete said she did it for her younger self.

In February, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in jail for sexually abusing women over the course of decades. Raisman was one of the survivors who confronted Nassar in court with scathing testimonies.

More to come...