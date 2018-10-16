Nearly 30 years after her own Capitol Hill hearing against a Supreme Court justice nominee, it was like watching history repeat itself. Now, Anita Hill hopes Christine Blasey Ford's hearing has taught Americans to pay closer attention to why so many women were affected by Ford's testimony, New York Magazine's The Cut reported. Hill urged people to reflect on the nationwide pain stirred up by the coverage.

"Did I have a flashback? No. But watching the hearings was distressing. Not just for me. I cannot tell you how many people told me they were sick, literally sick to their stomach, watching this," Hill said to The Cut's Amelia Schonbek. "We need to think about why that feeling was so widespread: If you look at the numbers, we know that something like 50 percent of women experience workplace harassment."

In 1991, Hill accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of unwanted advances and vulgar comments while she worked for him. Hill was also a professor, and at the time of her hearing, she was teaching at the University of Oklahoma. Thomas denied all accusations.

"In many ways, the Kavanaugh hearings did feel like a repeat of 1991," Hill said to The Cut. "The process is his word against hers. You’d hope the two parties would come as equals, but in this case, you have a woman against members of the Judiciary Committee who’ve already expressed antagonism for her, who’ve made it known that they don’t think Dr. Blasey Ford is being truthful."

