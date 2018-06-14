The fidget spinner trend might be out of the spotlight, but that doesn't mean that people still aren't in need of a way to help settle their minds. Fidget Rings are the latest creation to help cope with your nerves, stresses and anxieties, which means you can have something to play with and still look good too. As dainty and gorgeous as these accessories are, they're also pretty darn helpful for stress and anxiety management. What does your jewelry do for you?

Fidget spinners were everywhere in 2017. There was everything from the actual spinner itself to ones for your bathtub and even some that held lip gloss. Although the trend is pretty much over, brands like PATTI + RICKY know just how much accessories like this are actually needed. The company sells jewelry for people with disabilities — and that includes fidget rings.

The idea is similar to a fidget spinner. Each ring is made of metal and has moveable parts on it. Think beads that slide back and forth and rings that twirl. Instead of carrying around a fidget spinner with you, you can slip this on your finger and use it as you'd like.

Rings are available in sizes three to 14, so people of all ages can reap the stylish benefits of the rings. The brand also sells fidget necklaces as well.

The fidget-needed items are much more than just a trend. According to Healthline, fidget devices help people with ADHD and some doctors see a benefit in people using them to calm their nerves .

Unlike fidget spinners, which are somewhat noisy and you have to carry them with you, the jewelry makes it easy to bring your anxiety-help with you at all times. Just slip it onto your finger or around your neck and you're good to go.

The accessories are available on the PATTI + RICKY website for $23 to $33. There are tons of different styles to choose from, too. Here are a few of the brand's accessories, so you can stock up.

1. Tripple Loop

2. Triangles

PATTI + RICKY PATTI + RICKY This is one of the best sellers on the website. Although there's only two beads to slide, the triangle design adds a little more into the mix then just sliding along the band. Buy Now

3. Simple Band

PATTI + RICKY This is the most minimal design on the website. The three beads go around the band, so you can subtly slide them as you wish. Buy Now

4. Horseshoe Shaped

5. Textured Beads

6. Heart-Shaped

PATTI + RICKY PATTI + RICKY This design combines fashion and function in the best possible way. It adds a little more style to the ring, while also being completely moveable. The ring is the most expensive one on the website at $45. But it's a small price to pay for some extra style. Buy Now

7. Fidget Necklace

PATTI + RICKY PATTI + RICKY Like mentioned before, there are also fidget necklaces on the website as well. There are three different styles on the website, and this is the most simple of the three. You can even choose the color of your beads. Buy Now

These accessories are the perfect way to see if the fidget aspect helps you in everyday life. If nothing else, you'll walk away with some really great accessories.