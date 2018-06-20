On Tuesday evening, the Associated Press (AP) reported that very young migrant children are being housed alone in at least three institutions, known as "tender age shelters," in South Texas. And many of these children have been forcibly separated from their parents at the U.S. border. In light of this recent news, you may be wondering what exactly tender age shelters are and how they are operated.

According to the AP, Steve Wagner of the U.S. Department of Heath and Human Services indicated that tender age shelters are those that house children under the age of 13. The article reported that, until recently, the location of these shelters has not been known. Now, the AP has identified at least three facilities in Texas — in Combes, Raymondville, and Brownsville. A fourth tender age shelter is reportedly slated to be opened in Houston.

The AP reported that these shelters house some very young children, including babies and those under the age of five. Some child welfare experts have decried the practice of placing such young children alone in institutions, indicating that separation from their parents and institutional housing could have long-term detrimental effects on their health.

Kay Bellor, the vice president for programs at Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which provides foster care for migrant children, expressed outrage at the notion of tender age shelters. “The thought that they are going to be putting such little kids in an institutional setting? I mean it is hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” Bellor asserted. “Toddlers are being detained.”

