If you're interested in beauty and wellness, chances are you're pretty clued up on essential oils. Taken from plants, essential oils have a great range of benefits for health and beauty purposes, from easing pain to relaxing the mind and making skin look more glowy. And there is one particular essential oil that in my opinion, doesn't get as much good press as it probably should. The benefits of eucalyptus oil are seemingly never ending, and it is really easy to get your hands on some if you like the sound of it.

According to ABC News Australia, Eucalyptus, like several essential oils, is native to Australia, and grows on a tree. The leaves from the tree are distilled and an oil is extracted from them, which has a distinctive smell. It has traditionally been used to treat things like colds and coughs, but there are actually a bunch of lesser known uses for the ingredient. In an article reviewed by Debra Rose Wilson, PhD, Medical News Today suggested a number of benefits, including (but not limited to) to the following: helping respiratory problems, treating fungal infections, use as an insect repellant, as pain relief.

There is some scientific evidence for the anti-inflammatory properties of eucalyptus, and it as Medical News Today notes, it has been used in healing for hundreds of years in Chinese, Indian Ayurvedic and Greek medicine (among others). It should not be used to substitute modern medicine, but is a good ingredient to try if you're seeking alternative remedies for minor ailments.

So how do you incorporate this essential oil into your life? Well, the bad news is that it is poisonous when taken orally. However, through essential oils and beauty products, you can easily use it in other ways such as inhaling it and using it on skin.

Here are my favourite products featuring eucalyptus oil:

Lush Outback Mate Soap £5.10 Lush An easy way to get your eucalyptus oil fix, this fresh soap contains peppermint and lemongrass, as well as eucalyptus, for an uplifting shower or bath. Use this in the morning to feel revived and energised for the day.