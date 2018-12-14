Even the best laid shopping plans during the chaotic holiday season can go awry. If you've procrastinated and have yet to finish your holiday shopping and are the type that often waits until the last possible minute to grab gifts for the makeup lover in your life, Ulta's Christmas Eve hours will be your saving grace.

The beauty hub, which stocks all the best brands, from Kylie Cosmetics to KKW Beauty to Urban Decay to MAC to Tarte to IT Cosmetics, is indeed open on Christmas Eve.

While Ulta has been open as late as 11 p.m. at many locations during the holiday season, Bustle reached out to Ulta PR reps to confirm the store's Christmas Eve hours and to see if they are uniform or location-dependent.

They responded via email, confirming, "Most Ulta Beauty stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24. Some store hours may vary."

So if you delayed, delayed, and delayed some more, you will be able to cruise over to the retailer and grab some products for to check those final names of that never-ending shopping and gift list of yours. If you are a makeup enthusiast, you can also scoop up some stuff for yourself. Because it's all there for the taking.

Ulta-mately, most Ultas are open until 6 p.m. on Xmas Eve. That's not a shock, since the store has been open the same time on previous Christmas Eves.

The Xmas Eve hours may not be quite as late night as they have been this season — but they are late enough. Ulta remains a primo solution for last-minute gift needs. Whatever your budget and whichever brands you seek, Ulta has so got you. If you are in a panic and are dealing with a holiday shopping emergency, take a moment to breathe. You got this. All you need is a little Ulta in your life.

In order to save precious time and to be fully in the know, you can also blow in a call to a few local Ultas to doubly confirm their Christmas Eve hours. That way, you can know with absolute certainty. If you have plans to pop into an Ulta outpost anytime soon, you can also inquire at that time. Knowing is half the battle and you could end up having to trek out to one of their stores on Dec. 24 to pick up something you may have forgotten.

There's also the option to order something online, even on Christmas Eve. Sure, it won't arrive for Christmas and won't be perched under the tree. But chances are, the recipient of your gift will be understanding if it arrives a few days late. That's an excellent way to keep the celebrations and gift-giving going through to New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It's all a matter of perspective.

There are tons of shopping options, gift sets, holiday-specific products, and more to grab during any last-minute Ulta excursion. There are innumerable brands, bath products, hair care items, makeup kits, and other items populating the shelves. You won't leave empty-handed or end up with several disappointed people in your life on Dec. 25.