Dec. 21 is a big day: Not only is it the winter solstice, marking the first day of winter, but it's also the beginning of Capricorn season. The Capricorn sign is one of hard work and achievement, so it's not surprising that it aligns perfectly with the New Year's Eve "starting over" attitude so many people have. Capricorn is an earth sign and is part of the Cardinal signs, which are typically known as leaders and initiators — they also start off each new season. As with any other zodiac season, we will all be affected by Capricorn season, each in a slightly different way. You might want to know what Capricorn season means for your sign.

Generally speaking, Capricorn season means we will all be working hard to be the best we can be. The practical and earthy energy will help prepare us for the upcoming year by pushing us to think about our goals and visions for our future. We will feel highly ambitious, with the need to get everything done and check all the boxes. This is great, and could be the exact push you need. But like so much else, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. The Capricorn energy can make you so serious and focused that you forget to relax and have a good time, enjoying the beginning of the new year. It's just important to remember that you should always maintain a healthy balance.

There's more that you can expect from the next month. Take a look at what Capricorn season means for your sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn season is your inspiration to work harder than ever, and to really complete your goals. According to Broadly, the sun will be illuminating the parts of your chart that rule your career, reputation, and worldly success. Take advantage of that energy to really accomplish something.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle According to Astrostyle, Sagittarius season may have given you tunnel vision, making it hard fo you to see the big picture, which you need. Capricorn season fixes that, helping you see your bigger goals and also helping you focus when needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This is your time to focus, Gemini. Astrostyle says you may find yourself craving more privacy over being super social, as you need to take a break from partying to relax a bit. You're also going to experience a wave of emotion that could lead to some transformations and some creative spurts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn season and the winter solstice bring balance back to your life, allowing you to reconnect with people in your life you haven't been getting along with, or to solidify relationships you've been working on. Broadly says that Capricorn season will illuminate the relationships section of your chart, so it's going to be all about partnerships and emotion for you

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn season is going to give you some much-needed grounding energy so that you can focus on yourself and staying healthy inside and out. This is time to shift into work and wellness mode rather than party mode, which might not come naturally to you normally.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Astrostyle says that Capricorn season is going to make you passionate and outgoing, and act as a time for you to display your work and talents. There is also a lot of romantic energy there, as Capricorn season illuminates the romance sector of your chart. Exciting!

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a time for family, Libra, as Capricorn season has the sun going into your domestic fourth house. It's the perfect time to be with the ones you love and to relax. Broadly says you may be a little more sensitive, but you'll also want to spend a lot of your time at home, with your family, as you'll be more nostalgic than usual.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn season is putting you in a social and festive mood, encouraging you to take a risk and think big. Broadly says the sun will be illuminating the communication sector of your chart, which means you'll be feeling more outgoing than usual. There could also be more emotions and drama coming your way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle As the sun enters Capricorn, you're going to feel more grounded than you have been. You'll also feel more productive and inspired, and getting into a routine could be great for you. This is your time to focus on your goals and what you want, and to work to make them happen.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Happy birthday, Capricorn season! This season will help give you the energy you've been caving. Broadly says it's a dreamy time, full of romantic vibes. You'll find yourself feeling revitalized and reawakened. Take advantage of all that positive energy!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle While everyone else will be feeling super hard at work, you may find this is a good time for deep healing and contemplation, according to Astrostyle. This could be a good time to catch up on sleep and to focus on yourself instead of everyone else. It's a quiet time for you to retreat and connect with your inner voice, and you'll find yourself feeling more private and quiet.