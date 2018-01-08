What Caused The Fire At Trump Tower? The Roof Of The President’s Skyscraper Is Burning

On Monday morning, firefighters responded to a fire on the roof of Trump Tower, according to the New York Police Department. The FDNY was called to the scene at 6:58 a.m., and so far two minor injuries have been reported. Trump was in Washington D.C. at the White House when the fire occurred.

According to ABC News, the cause of the fire was electric, and involved an electrical box. Images shared by people on Twitter show billows of black smoke coming from the roof of the skyscraper. Firetrucks filled the streets below the Trump property and firefighters could be seen crowding around the fire's source on the roof. However, no one was asked to evacuate the building, according to the NYPD. "The situation appears to be under control," TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie said.

According to Fox News, the fire started in the ventilation system. It was put out slightly after 8 a.m. The emergency response to the fire was huge, with 126 firefighters rushing to the scene, Fox reported. This is a particularly large response considering it was a "one-alarm" fire. Generally in New York City, 106 firefighters are dispatched for a two-alarm fire and 138 firefighters are sent for a three-alarm fire.

According to CNN'S Brian Ries, vehicular traffic is blocked in the area surrounding the tower.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that he was heading back to the White House after spending time at Camp David, the president's country retreat in Thurmont, Maryland. "Great meetings with the Cabinet and Military on many very important subjects including Border Security & the desperately needed Wall, the ever increasing Drug and Opioid Problem, Infrastructure, Military, Budget, Trade and DACA," he wrote.

People are using the fire as an opportunity to make jokes at the Trump administration's expense. "According to authorities, the # trumptower fire was started in a Trump Organization official's pants after they had just spoken to the FBI," someone tweeted. "I see # TrumpTower is on fire," comedian Davon Magwood wrote. "I guess Baron Trump finally listened to my mixtape."

The fire did not occur inside Trump Tower, a fire official told ABC. "It was a cooling tower on the roof," he said of the site of the fire. He explained that Trump Tower has two roofs, a lower one, "where all the mechanical equipment would be, and a second roof with vents that cover that equipment so you don't see it from the outside." The fire started on the lower roof. "We were able to extinguish the fire without any problem within the building," the fire official explained. However, because of the cold temperatures outside, the water used to put out the fire caused a lot of steam and more smoke, but the fire was actually under control.

One firefighter and one engineer suffered minor injuries during the ordeal. "Some debris fell on him," the official said of the firefighter. "He's being treated... and we had one engineer that got up there with a fire extinguisher and breathed in some of the smoke, but he's refused medical [attention]." It took roughly an hour to put out the fire, Fox News reported.

Trump Tower was home to the headquarters for the president's 2016 campaign. Since Trump won the election in November 2016, the luxury Manhattan skyscraper has been the site of many demonstrations of people protesting his personal views and policy decisions. This lead some to jump to conclusions when the fire was first reported, assuming it was an attack on the president.

The high-rise was also the home of First Lady Melania and her son Barron up until June 2017, when the 11-year-old finished school. It's not been reported whether or not any of the first family, aside from the president, was in the tower at the time of the fire. It's also unclear if this fire will prompt an increase in security at the tower, which already costs around $60 million, including Trump's travel costs to and from the property.