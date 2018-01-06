What Causes Female Chin Hair & What It Could Tell You About Your Health

The human body is, by nature, hairy, and that’s completely normal. But sometimes unexpected hairs crop up in unanticipated places. An estimated 20 million American women remove hair from their chins per week, CNN reported. The first time I noticed I had female chin hairs, I totally freaked out. They were in a small cluster, and they were longer, thicker, and darker than the fine hairs that grow on the side of my face. I was convinced that they showed up overnight as a response to something weird going on with my health, but turns out some women just get them (and I happened to be one of them). Nevertheless, there are potentially health reasons you're getting chin hairs all of a sudden, and if that's the case, it's a symptom you might consider taking to your doctor.

I never noticed my hairy chin because I didn't spend much time looking at the underside of my chin in the mirror, but chin hairs on women can sometimes be a symptom of a larger health issue that you might not have noticed without 'em. A doctor can help you explain why you're getting chin hairs all of a sudden, and hopefully treat the underlying issue to help make them go away. That being said, sometimes a chin hair is just a chin hair, so you shouldn't automatically worry they signal a health issue unless you notice them along with other weird happenings in your body. Ahead, see a few of the potential underlying reasons behind your chin hairs.

1 Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Giphy Chin hairs can be a sign of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). PCOS impacts your hormones and reproductive health. If you notice chin hairs (or excessive hairiness on other parts of your body), irregular periods, and infertility, you may want to talk to your doctor about PCOS.

2 Cushing Syndrome Giphy Excess hair growth is just one symptom of the Cushing syndrome, a condition caused by overexposure to the stress hormone cortisol. Stretch marks, weight gain, and type 2 diabetes are other symptoms of Cushing syndrome. Schedule an appointment with your doctor if you're experiencing these symptoms.

3 Genetics Giphy It’s definitely possible to be predisposed to having chin hairs through genetics. It might be annoying, but that’s just the way it is.

4 Medication Giphy Our bodies react to medication is some interesting ways. Medicines can change our body chemistry, allowing for chin hairs to grow. Growing chin hairs isn’t a serious symptom of taking medication, but if you notice other symptoms, contact your doctor.

5 Pregnancy Giphy During pregnancy, your body goes through a lot of hormonal changes, so if you’re expecting a baby, don’t be alarmed by an increase (or decrease) of hair.