Ever struggle with the paralysis that is too much choice? Barack Obama did. He told Vanity Fair he wore the same type of suit everyday to avoid decision fatigue. "I don’t want to make decisions about what I’m eating or wearing," he explained, "because I have too many other decisions to make.” While the rest of us might not be making calls of the same import as Obama, decision fatigue can be a very real thing, especially when there are just too many options. So news that Now TV have hired astrologers to tell you what to watch this Christmas is actual music to my ears.

The TV company appointed Francesca Oddie and Russell Grant as their official astrologers in order to forecast what Christmas TV shows, sport, and film will match your mood this festive season. Grant is a well known and respected TV personality and has read horoscopes on the likes of Good Morning Britain, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef. Oddie is the astrologer behind Astrology IRL: Whatever the Drama, the Stars Have the Answer

According to research released by Now TV, who commissioned a survey of 2,000 people with OnePoll, a stonking 31% of Brits struggle when it comes to choosing what in the heck to watch. Interestingly, a whopping 49% would be down to watch what an astrologer suggested might work for them. So if you're one of those 49%, listen up, because here's your sun and moon TV menu of choice, depending on your sign.

Aries Movie Trailers Source on YouTube Sun According to the experts, the ruler of Aries is Mars. Mars is an action man and he asserts his dominance through shows of force. However, this force isn't for the hell of it but also in the name of justice. Similar to Avengers End Game's Iron Man, he fights for what is right. Moon The moon here is all about communication and as ever, that is key. In terms of mood, you should use this time to reach out to your neighbours and get to know each other. In The Long Run is suggested as an ideal option for this mood.

Taurus Walt Disney Studios on YouTube Sun During this time, Uranus will move through Taurus bringing with it an inclination towards the more weird, wonderful, and magical things in life. And what serves more of the above than Mary Poppins Returns? Moon Seemingly, the moon is making people feel like they're rolling in dough, leading to lots of musing about getting money and what you'd do with it. The experts suggest that you watch Ballers and see how you could sensibly manage your money. Well, if you actually get some.

Gemini Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Sun As Mercury rules the young, when it moves through Gemini it draws out the inner child in all of us. So ideally, something that's more light hearted, creative, and family friendly will get your enjoyment off the chart. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is an ideal choice and will satiate all those needs. Moon The moon here is all about pulling us home. There's a desire to embrace your family and your roots. Even if things can be a bit dysfunctional at times. The family in Modern Family is a prime example of a family that aren't traditional nor perfect but who love each other lots.

Cancer Robert Scheribel on YouTube Sun Cancer's ruler, the Moon, is a planet which represents relationships and family. As an ideal time to reflect on what's really important and our relationships with our nearest and dearest, It's A Wonderful Life is the ideal movie choice. Moon The Moon will also be accessing our subconscious. Which will allow our minds to expand and drift into whole new territories. Which will encourage us to view life through another person's eyes. And what's more new and fascinating than hit show Euphoria?

Leo British Comedy Guide on YouTube Sun Leo is ruled by the Sun. As the Sun is our life force it inspires us to grab life by the cojones and enjoy our time with others. League Of Their Own is having a Christmas party and with all those funny faces involved, it's sure to be a hoot. Moon The Moon here is serving a big old dose of reflection. Meaning it's a time to look back on the last year and really have a look at the events that have brought you to this point. Romesh's Look Back To The Future is an ideal option for those feeling a bit pensive and who need a giggle.

Virgo Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Sun Seemingly Mercury is a planet that's filled with lies and deceit. However Virgos are also notorious perfectionists that don't like leaving loose ends which might muck up plans. Not dissimilar to Mary Queen Of Scots. Although I mean, it didn't work out that well for her really. Mercury is a planet of deceit and lies, but just like Mary Queen of Scots, Virgos are also perfectionists that don’t like leaving loose ends by which plans might unravel. Moon The Moon here is in career, you guys. So it's all about getting some serious goals and smashing them. Believe and you will achieve am I right? Just like the family in Succession who are taking the world over bit by bit. Dream big I guess.

Libra Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Sun Mars is filled with fire, revenge, and is on a mission. A mission which in which it will take no prisoners and best not get in his way or else you'll fall victim to his wrath. Can anybody say Die Hard? Looks like it's time to get your Bruce Willis on you guys. Moon The Moon here is saying "hey, you need an adventure." Yep it's time to experience brand spanking new adventures and to stretch your boundaries to the max. Why not get a bit of an idea what it would be like with Karl Pilkington's An Idiot Abroad? Maybe just be a little cheerier when you go on your own adventure.

Scorpio Sky One on YouTube Sun Mercury is a planet with clever char and quick wit in abundance. The perfect combo for getting you our of a tricky situation fast. Something that might come in handy over Christmas. An ideal dose of situational comedy is The Reluctant Landlord with Romesh Ranganathan. Don't miss the Christmas special of this funny AF show. Moon In this month, the Moon will be pulling your mind to not only other people's lives and successes but also towards life's other obsessions: sex and death. Just like the OMG-edge-of-your-seat drama that is Riviera.

Sagittarius PennLive.com on YouTube Sun Jupiter is 100% on that joy and playfulness vibe. As the sun mooches through the sign it's all about feel good movies that everyone enjoys. Christmas, feel good, fun for all the family? The Muppet Christmas Carol fits all of the above. Moon It's all about a little love and romance here, so maybe it's time to open yourself up to a little bit of the lovey-dovey stuff? The Holiday is all festivities and love and romance and proof that no matter what you think, the universe has greater plans in store.

Capricorn FilmSelect Trailer on YouTube Sun Saturn is super connected to all things melancholic. Meaning if you're not having fun, you want everyone else to be blue as well. Just like that misery guts The Grinch. Moon Despite all those snacks and booze, health is wealth this month. Go for that check up you've been avoiding. Get your self care on fleek. But make sure you avoid closing yourself off like Shaun in The Good Doctor.

Aquarius Madam Secretary on YouTube Sun Both the Sun and Venus are in Aquarius so it's all about one of the best combinations: power and women. Hell yeah and celebrating anything with powerful women should be on your list. Be more Elizabeth McChord in Madam Secretary. Moon The moon is helping you focus on your every day life. Taking each day as it comes and appreciating what you have as opposed to negging out on what you don't. Enjoy the japes of a ragtag bunch who excel at living life their own way with hilariously dark Brassic.

Pisces HBO on YouTube Sun As Neptune is a planet of deceit, while it moves through Pisces, expect things to get a little secretive. You might feel the desire to hide the truth and if this is the case, watch the gals in Big Little Lies do it like pros. Moon The Moon this month is bringing all the family drama. Infighting between siblings could occur so be careful to try and get positive resolutions. Cinderella: After Ever After, a Sky original comedy starring David Walliams, brings a brand spanking new twist to the classic fairytale.