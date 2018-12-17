Oh no she betta don't! Rihanna is making holiday plans to ensure every beauty guru goes broke. Everyone's favorite beauty is launching 10 new Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle lipsticks. Thankfully, she's not holding too much a secret and already announced the first shade on Dec. 17. Here's what you need to know right now.

The original Mattemoiselle lipsticks came in 14 cool and warm toned shades that are still flying off of shelves. Adding an additional 10 shades to this collection will probably break the internet — and your bank account after you see the shades.

Similarly to how Fenty Beauty dropped its new editions to the Stunna Lip Paints, the brand will more than likely be releasing each new shade of the additional lipsticks one day at a time until the 10 new shades launch on Dec. 26. It's basically going to be a digital advent calendar, except you (unfortunately) don't physically get the new lippies until their launch date.

RiRi knows how anxious fans get when a new Fenty Beauty product is released, so she's already gone ahead and given a glimpse at the first lipstick, and it's gorgeous!

The queen of beauty bombs has dropped yet another one on Fenty fanatics. In an Instagram post uploaded by Rih, she revealed the newest edition to the Mattemoiselle lipstick family, "Tigertini". On the brand's Instagram post, Tigertini is described as "a perfect bright red-orange" that remains just as highly pigmented as the original plush matte formula.

Clearly Rihanna's mission to create makeup for everybody hasn't changed since this first shade is almost like a blood orange that'll look poppin on every skin tone. And the rest of them look just as delicious.

Ballerina Blackout

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Ballerina Blackout looks to be the fuchsia shade of your dreams. With the New Year approaching, this may be the perfect shade to rock on your birthday.

Dragon Mami

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Bearing a name like Dragon Mami, this shade is made for fierce queens, only. The blue undertone red may just be the bold go-to for 2019

F'n Black

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

The name pretty much sells itself, but if you're someone who didn't have the gaul to sport Fenty Beauty's black lip Stunna in Uninvited, maybe this Mattemoiselle plush formula will change your mind.

Flamingo Acid

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Flamingo Acid (okuuurr) is a deep berry hue that fans will freak over. Darker shades are heavily favored among makeup lovers. Let this be what you serve on V-Day.

I Quit

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

If this muavy nude was available already, you'd have it in your cart already. Beauty babes are always on the hunt for a new nude and this one looks like a shade everyone will dig.

Pumpkin Rose

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Be ready to embrace the pumpkin season again, because this peachy orange is coming for your lips full force. It's a risky shade, but what's the point of makeup if you're not taking chances.

Thicc

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

The name of this shade is clearly for the millennials out here. The rosy tone shade known as "Thicc" is definitely reminiscent of Fenty's "Uncuffed" lip paint.

Turks and Caicos

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Turks and Caicos is a shade that's clearly not for the faint of heart. It's the bluish green you're terrified of trying, but it definitely make for a festive editorial lewk.

Violet Fury

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

This hue's name is pretty straight forward. This bold, bright purple is very much RiRi and if fans can sport this shade even remotely as close as she does, they deserve a standing ovation.

As soon as the makeup news reached Fenty fans, they were here for all of it.

"Soooo, no rest for my wallet, huh," one fan cried. "Who asked for this?"

"My pockets haven't bought all the previous products yet!" another commented.

But despite the praise for the new additions, many fans were curious about whether or not the brand will also be releasing all new Fenty Beauty Matchstix to correspond with the new Mattemoiselle lippies. Only true Fenty Beauty geeks know that the Match Stix can be used for the eyes, cheekbones, and even lips that are all similar hues to the original 14 Mattemoiselle shades. Only time will tell with the way Rihanna drops product.

Each of the Mattemoiselle lipsticks will be sold individually, and will retail for the same $18 price tag as the originals. All the shades will be available for purchase after the holiday on on Dec. 26 on Sephora shelves, Harvey Nichols, and Sephora inside JC Penny.