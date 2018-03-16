What Conditions You Are Most Creative In, Based On Your Sign

If you believe in it, astrology can be a helpful marker for a lot of areas in your life — particularly in harnessing your creativity. As different souls born under a different phase of the sun, we have completely different feelings and habits based on the element and quality that rules us. This applies to a lot of aspects of our personalities, of course, but a key way it can affect us is in how we brainstorm and create — and out of the 12 possibilities, there are certainly conditions you're most creative in, based on your sign.

If you're a water sign (Cancer, Pisces, or Scorpio), you may prefer a fluid environment where you can be quiet and still — thereby letting your ideas come most naturally.

If you're a fire sign (Leo, Aries, or Sagittarius), you need some sort of attention from people to spark you. They don't have to fawn over you — you just want acknowledgment around you, because a sense of purpose will fuel you the most.

If you're an earth sign (Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn), being in a neat, organized environment is the best way to channel your innermost awesome ideas — cleanliness based on your interpretation! You don't have to be a neat freak, but you must plan for yourself.

If your sign is air (Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius), your creativity comes from being collecting all sorts of information.

Read on to find out more:

Aries Giphy A noisy coffee shop is the best way for you to see your inner extrovert observe the activity going on around you, but also allow for your introvert come out to be introspective when it pleases. Having the presence of others around is good, but you'd be surprised at how much better it is if you're not even interacting with them.

Taurus Giphy Making sure you're comfy at home is the best way to write that novel, put together that business plan, practice that music, finish that painting, do whatever it is you feel called to creatively. Your external environment matters, down to the way it smells to the way it feels under your skin. Beef up that corner where you feel called to do your meditation and journaling at, and it will all work out.

Gemini Giphy You're chatty, and you love discussing ideas. Making sure to maximize your social time to muse about the world if you feel so called. Your sign is in the third house of communication, so that's essential for you to understand what's going on around you. Once you've made sense of that, any and all good ideas will come to you.

Cancer Giphy Alone time is the best time for you to hear your innermost thoughts. Sometimes having too many others can be stressful for your creative process. You're someone who's good at tracking thoughts too, no matter if you're introverted or extroverted. Try to make sure those thoughts are positive in nature, or you'll slow down being able to understand yourself and your art.

Leo Giphy Listening to music first can pump you up to feel like the spotlight is on you. You feel that the work you do must be meaningful in some way, and getting yourself excited is going to be the best way to get through to that brilliant mind brimming with inspiration. Do whatever makes you happy, and I promise others will catch onto it, too.

Virgo Giphy Keeping a detailed log of your goals is the way to propel you forward. You don't necessarily like everything you say you're going to do — but you understand the importance of planning and foresight, so you happily give out your word when needed, or help out when someone else needs it, too. That's what you need to be doing — and reminding yourself each morning can only help you unlock your creative potential.

Libra Giphy Bouncing ideas off a business partner who shares your creative goals might be a way to balance the inner chatter. You and your curiosity about others is an intersection — and Libras are the best at finding common traits and mediating any conflict, even if it's internal.

Scorpio Giphy Any environment that allows you to journal and dig out your deepest musings is good. You're ruled by the eighth house of transformation and rebirth, so looking within is the best way for you to find the most original ideas. Let yourself go to the happy and dark places, because yours is a soul that can explore and still stay grounded in the here and now.

Sagittarius Giphy If you're on the move, a fresh jog or walk can boost your endorphins to help you know what to do next. You're a curious, insatiable Sag, so you want to express those fiery insights aloud, especially when you're confused about how to take action. There's no better way to get it out of your system than changing your scenery for a bit — and then from there, play it by ear until something clicks with what you want.

Capricorn Giphy A reward system is a good motivator for you. Tell yourself you can scroll through Insta or watch an episode of a Netflix show after getting work done. You love the idea that no time is wasted, and this is the ultimate evidence of that.

Aquarius Giphy You may want to go full old school — the physical environment of a library might make you feel intellectually inspired. This way you can bridge the gap of your inherent independence with the feeling that you're still a part of something around you. Plus, all of that information about the world around you, up for grabs? Bring it.