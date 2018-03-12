Sometimes, dating can feel like a literal dumpster fire. If you're consistently going out with people you find you're not compatible with, learning what dating style you innately prefer, based on your Myers-Briggs type, can help you make more informed decisions when you're on first dates about whether or not you should pursue a second one. If you're not familiar with the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, this tried-and-true personality assessment divides everyone up into 16 different types based on perception and judgment. "Perception involves all the ways of becoming aware of things, people, happenings, or ideas. Judgment involves all the ways of coming to conclusions about what has been perceived," Myers-Briggs explained on its website. "If people differ systematically in what they perceive and in how they reach conclusions, then it is only reasonable for them to differ correspondingly in their interests, reactions, values, motivations, and skills."

The MBTI can be a helpful tool for understanding people different from you, and can also explain why you just don't click with some people, which can save you from spending so much time beating your head against the proverbial wall. Let's face it, dating can be super awkward, and no matter what someone says on their dating app profile, sometimes it's just not a love connection. If you want to decrease your bad dates, this is what your Myers-Briggs type says about your dating style.

1 ISTJs Value Loyalty Above All Else Giphy If you're an ISTJ looking for love, only mates who value tradition and loyalty will make it to a second date with you. You have no time for flighty folks who aren't straightforward and honest. However, because you can be orderly and practical to a fault, you'll benefit from an MBTI who is a little more carefree to help balance out your practical side.

2 ISFJs Are Looking For Someone To Shower With Affection Giphy ISFJ, you love to make people feel special, and you have a keen knack for remembering little details, which can make the object of your desire feel like they're the only one in the world. You're likely looking for a loyal companion who won't initiate tons of arguments because keeping things harmonious is totally your jam.

3 INFJs Want A Deep & Meaningful Connection Giphy While some people enjoy dating around, this doesn't not work for the INFJ. You're looking to dive below the surface and suss out whether or not your date has the potential to be the one. INFJs are looking for deep, meaningful connections. Anything short of that is just noise you don't need.

4 INTJ, Your Standards Are Super High Giphy If you're an INTJ, your independent nature means you're totally fine with being single, and your high standards don't let you settle for anything less than the best. An INJT would rather go it alone than waste their time on the wrong person. When you do couple up, it usually results in a long-term relationship.

5 ISTPs Make Practical Mates Giphy ISTP, you've probably never been accused of being warm and fuzzy, and that's perfectly fine because you attract mates who value your stability, problem-solving skills, and dedication to commitment. While you're not likely to serenade your lover, a true match for you knows you will never let them down. And, that can be even more romantic.

6 ISFPs Appreciate People For Who They Are Giphy If you're an ISFP, you're probably a pretty popular date because you're not into changing people. You accept and appreciate people for who they are, which is a quality most other Myers-Briggs types love. What's more, your ability to always live in the present moment is super attractive.

7 INFPs Are Open To All Possibilities Giphy INFPs, you probably don't have a specific type, which means that your dates and long-term relationships include a wide array of people with varying personality types. Curious and seeking to understand others, INFPs are open to possibilities, which makes your dating options endless.

8 INTPs Need An Independent Mate Giphy If you're an INTP, you're more interested in ideas than social interactions. Because of this, someone who is super extroverted is not going to be your jam. You're likely looking for someone who has a full life of their own and won't demand too much of your time and attention.

9 ESTPs Want Romantic Adventure Giphy ESTP, because you're energetic and spontaneous, you're looking for a partner who wants to live in the moment with you. You also love the finer things in life, so it's a huge bonus if your date likes to indulge your impulsive and extravagant whims.

11 ESFPs Desires A Partner In Crime Giphy While some MBTIs seek independent mates, an ESFP is looking for a true partner who will stand by their side and go along with all of their off-the-wall ideas. Because you're flexible and spontaneous, you're usually always up for whatever your partner has in mind. After all, YOLO, so why not?

11 ENFPs Want To Be The Star Of Their Relationship Giphy If you're an ENFP, you need a mate who is willing to shower you with love, affection, and admiration on a daily basis. When you say, "you shouldn't have," you're secretly thrilled that your bae did something as outlandish as deliver 100 daisies to your office. When you feel celebrated, seen, and supported, you're more than willing to give that love right back.

12 ENTPs Seek Out Genuine & Grounded Mates Giphy ENTP, you're looking for a genuine and grounded mate who is who they say they are. No phonies need apply, and because you're gifted at reading people, you can spot one from a mile away. You also tend to have a lot of interests, so you need someone who is open to trying new things.

13 ESTJs Need To Be The Boss Giphy ESJT, you might be a wee bit of a control freak so you need a date or a mate who is willing to let go of the reigns and let you handle all of the details. Because another MBTI who is as strong willed as you will only result in endless arguments, you'll do better with a type who's more carefree and isn't interested in organizing or being in charge of plans.

14 ESFJs Want To Get What They Give Giphy If you're an ESFJ, your loyal and loving nature will attract a myriad partners. However, you only gel with those who are willing to give you as much as you give them. Peace and harmony is also super important to you, so someone who constantly needs to debate isn't going to jive with you at all.

15 ENFJs Are Inspiring & Supportive Partners Giphy ENFJ, your dates and mates love you because you believe in them no matter what. Your unique ability to see the potential in everyone can make your partner feel like they can do absolutely anything, as long as they have you in their corner. Highly emotionally intelligent, you're also always willing to work on yourself, which makes you a pretty great match for almost anyone.