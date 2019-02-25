Spike Lee won his very first Oscar for co-writing the adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman, he also earned his first Oscar-acceptance speech bleep. But what did Spike Lee say at the 2019 Oscars? Well, it turns out, what the writer-director was saying that got bleeped out wasn't nearly as impactful as the rest of his speech. According to Twitter user @xeni, Lee kicked off his speech by saying, "You better not start that motherf*cking clock!" Reporter Kyle Buchanan tweeted something similar, writing that Lee said, "Do not turn that motherf*cking clock on!"

Lee may have shared the award for Best Adapted Screenplay with co-writers Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, and Kevin Willmott, but it's not hard to see why he got control of the microphone. After all, fans of the legendary director have been waiting for his Oscar acceptance speech since 1990, when he was nominated for Best Screenplay for Do the Right Thing. And now, almost 30 years later, when Lee finally took the stage to accept an Academy Award, he wasn't about to let the orchestra play him off with some vaguely sympathetic music. No, he wanted to make his entire speech, and he wanted to be free of a countdown clock while doing it.

