It’s official Walking Dead fans — Rick Grimes has left the building via the elusive helicopter with Jadis. His final episode initially threw everyone for a loop when he went out in a blaze of glory after blowing up the bridge to stop a massive walker herd. Michonne wept, Maggie looked horrified, and even Daryl shed a tear for his apocalypse brother. But, Jadis made herself useful and radioed her helicopter friend to pick up a near-death Rick, whom she called a “B,” to take him to parts unknown. The dread leading up to Rick's exit is finally over, but fans are still left wondering what does A & B mean on The Walking Dead?

It's not the first time we've heard her say it, either. Just weeks ago, she said that she had thought Gabriel was a "B," too, just before knockng him out. (Where is he, by the way?)

Chief Content Officer and former show-runner Scott Gimple spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and revealed AMC’s plans for three Rick Grimes movies, which will explore what he has been up to in this (ridiculous) six-year time jump along with this new community and why they classify people as an A or a B. So, be prepared for answers to your questions and more Rick Grimes in the future.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

There’s no word on when the first installment's release date, but Gimple hinted on Talking Dead that production is expected to start sometime in 2019. In the meantime, though, there are a few hints about what A and B could mean based on The Walking Dead comics. There’s a large, thriving Ohio community called the Commonwealth where people attend concerts, play sports, and live a life very similar to the pre-apocalypse world.

Commonwealth leader Pamela Milton has established a class system to rate people based on their jobs in the old world with lower class people working service industry jobs while the upper class take on government and law enforcement jobs. It would make sense for this community to have a helicopter and to classify people as an A (upper class) or B (lower class). Jadis previously referred to Rick and Negan as “A’s” when she tried to trade them to the group, but somehow Rick got demoted to a “B” in his final episode.

This is probably because he was severely injured, but it’s hard to image Rick being seen as a B quality, whatever that means in this case. And, this designation could affect Rick's quality of life in his new community unless he can "prove" his A-list status after recovery. A series of movies about Rick at the Commonwealth would be an interesting spin on the show and might end with a heartfelt reunion with Michonne, Judith, and his friends. In the comics, Michonne found her long lost daughter Elodie at the Commonwealth, so perhaps she will start piecing together the truth about Rick and find him in a similar way.

It's also possible that he may reunite with Maggie long before he sees anyone else. According to Gimple's Entertainment Weekly interview, Jadis will initially be around but there's also a possibility for Maggie to make a movie appearance. Lauren Cohan actually made her understated exit at the same time as Andrew Lincoln to focus on her upcoming show Whiskey Cavalier.

If this community is the Commonwealth, then a Maggie appearance would make sense. The community hasn't been introduced on the show, but The Hilltop already has a Commonwealth windmill and there have been rumors about Georgie's resemblance to Pamela. Georgie has been trying to get Maggie to join her community, so perhaps she will come into the fold at some point. Answers about Maggie are likely in the upcoming episodes since her disappearance has to be explained somehow.

It might take a while, but the mystery of A & B will be revealed. Are they class systems or something more sinister involving experiments? It's certainly a big enough mystery to suck viewers into a Rick Grimes trilogy.