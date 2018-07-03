A Democratic Socialist candidate secured a historic victory in a New York congressional primary last week, winning the Democratic bid over a prominent, 10-term incumbent Congressman. Following this race, you may want to know more about what democratic socialists believe and what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the victorious candidate, envisions for the future of the United States.

According to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)'s website, Democratic Socialists believe that democracy and socialism can coexist. Moreover, they support the notion that "both the economy and society should be run democratically — to meet public needs, not to make profits for a few," and argue that extensive changes need to occur to ensure that these institutions are made more equitable and democratic.

Ocasio-Cortez explained her take on democratic socialism during an interview with Stephen Colbert on June 29. Ocasio-Cortez emphasized that, for her, democratic socialism means ensuring that everyone's fundamental rights and needs are met and respected. As the congressional candidate described:

For me, democratic socialism is about ... I believe that in a modern, moral, and wealthy society, no person in America should be too poor to live ... Seems pretty simple. So what that means to me is health care as a human right. It means that every child no matter where you are born should have access to a college or trade school education if they so choose it. I think that no person should be homeless, if we can have public structures and public policies to allow for people to have homes and food and lead a dignified life in the United States.

Ocasio-Cortez's campaign platform reflects some of these views. For example, she supports "improved and expanded" Medicare for all and free public college tuition and one-time student debt cancellation. She has also indicated her support for housing as a human right and for the notion that anyone who is "willing and able to work" should be able to find employment.

More to come ...