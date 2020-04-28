Since the world went into lockdown as a result of COVID-19, it’s more than likely that you’ve been spending a lot of your time in loungewear. But if you're missing getting all glammed up, there's a meme for that. But where did the "did it work" meme come from? Shrek, Timothée Chalamet, and Jeff Goldblum have all received the sexy Frankenstein-esque makeover and it’s definitely a *look*.

The "did it work" meme was born when K-pop sensation Lisa (from the band Blackpink) wore black boots and shorts in a solo performance on April 20. She was starring in the music video for QUIN and 6LACK’s “Mushroom Black” and to say fans loved her performance is an understatement.

Very quickly, Lisa’s performance was all over Twitter and people saw an opportunity for a mash-up. Hollywood’s Adam Driver, Jeff Goldblum, Taika Waititi, and Angelina Jolie were all paired with the image. Shrek, Luigi, and BoJack Horseman also got a makeover. Someone even tried out the thigh high boots with a picture of their cat.

So what's the deal with the "did it work?" caption? It appears that, just like with most things on the internet, there's no real explanation. Once one person initially started using it (because they were actually looking for confirmation on whether the idea had worked), it just became a *thing.* Now, it’s a little more tongue in cheek. While the original video of Lisa was brilliant, it’s not hard to see why some of the mash-ups have gone viral.

Check out our favourites below.

Dr. Ian Malcolm As You're Never Seen Him Before

Call Me By Lisa's Name

From Swamp To Sexy

The Fiercest Cat Of All

Serious Pose Goals

The K-Pop Collab Fans Deserve

Lisa Simpson All Grown Up

Taika Waititi Takes Best Director (& Boots)

You've Got To Start Them Young